MK Party criticises lack of accountability by ‘DA-led GNU’

The leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party) parliamentary caucus, John Hlophe, has accused the Government of National Unity (GNU) of prioritising the interests of its members while neglecting the needs of citizens.

He referred to the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) decision not to prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa in connection with the Phala Phala Farm scandal as a prime example of how justice appears to be reserved for the powerful.

Failure to prosecute Phala Phala farm saga

“This is a slap in the face of every South African who demands accountability and fairness. If this government truly cared about transparency and justice, they would ensure that no one, not even the president, is above the law.

“But instead, we see them closing ranks, protecting each other. And letting corruption to thrive while the people continue to struggle,” said Hlophe.

He emphasised that the government seems to be closing ranks. It is about protecting each other while allowing corruption to flourish. All while ordinary citizens continue to struggle.

Hlophe also mentioned that that the MK Party has been actively working to address these issues. It is committed to representing the people’s mandate against what he described as a “DA-led coalition”.

He stated that the MK Party is focused on transferring land and resources into the hands of South Africans. This to ensure that benefits do not only accrue to the wealthy.

DA-led GNU to blame

Hlophe claimed that education and technological development have deteriorated since the current government. A government which he asserts is led by the DA.

He noted that while elites send their children to private schools, the masses are left to struggle in an underfunded system. This, he argued, highlights how the Constitution tends to protect those already in power.

“MK [Party] would scrap this Constitution and introduce policies that introduce policies that invest heavily. [Policies that] build our human capital and technological capabilities. Ensuring that every South African has access to quality education and the skills needed to thrive in this modern world,” said Hlophe.

“This is what a responsible, revolutionary government would have delivered in 100 days,” he added.

