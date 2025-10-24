MK Party disputes claims it is funded by zama zama ‘kingpin’

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party), led by Jacob Zuma, has retaliated against allegations made by former police minister Bheki Cele that Louis Liebenberg, the alleged illegal mining boss, finances the official opposition party.

Cele testified before the parliamentary ad hoc committee on Thursday that the MK Party is always supporting Liebenberg when appearing in court.

He said Liebenberg funds the party but was not aware if they knew about illicit activities he is allegedly involved in.

“He funds the MKP; he maybe funds Baba [Zuma] because he paid R500 000 for the private case to be taken to court.

“I believe that when you take a case privately, you must pay for it; he paid that amount and has since been arrested.

“He is currently in prison for diamond trafficking. He has appeared in court, and the MKP has been supporting him every day when he goes to court,” said Cele.

Reckless political posturing

MK Party national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the statement was false and defamatory.

“Cele’s allegations are entirely baseless and malicious. Mr Cele, a former police minister, had the power and duty to act on any such information if true,” Ndhlela said.

“His failure to do so exposes these claims as nothing more than reckless political posturing intended to mislead the public.

“The MK Party views Mr Cele’s conduct as a desperate attempt to score cheap political favour at the ad hoc committee, and we strongly denounce his irresponsible and dishonest statements.”

Liebenberg was arrested by the Hawks in October 2024 alongside eight co-accused on multiple charges of fraud, racketeering, money laundering, and various statutory offenses.

Lumka Mahanjana, the regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, alleged at the time that Liebenberg had registered 15 companies.

His ex-girlfriend Magdelina Kleynhans and the other accused, who are either family members or close relations, served as directors.

Mahanjana said in 2020, Liebenberg and Kleynhans registered a company called Tariomix. They were both directors. Another company, named Forever Zircon, was registered in 2021.

Investors raised the alarm

Both these companies were purportedly involved in buying and selling diamonds. Social media and radio interviews lured potential investors.

They were encouraged to invest in the buying and selling of diamonds, and they were promised high returns over a short period of time using a cashless platform called AE Switch.

“The accused utilised the proceeds of the diamond investment scheme to purchase movable and immovable assets,” Mahanjana said.

“These include two mines, various motor vehicles, a Ford Bakkie, a BMW 230i sport, a Toyota Agya, Kruger rands, and silver coins, and also paid for Liebenberg’s lavish wedding and honeymoon in Greece. Various immovable properties, including an office block, were also purchased.

“When some investors did not receive the promised payments, they became suspicious and reported the matter to the SAPS [SA Police Service], suspecting that they were defrauded.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content