MK Party distances itself from fundraising gala dinner

The Jacob Zuma-led uMkhonto weSizwe (MKP) has distanced itself from the much-anticipated fundraising gala dinner organised by the Radical Action Federation of Trade Union (Raftu).

MKP cited a lack of affiliation with Raftu and confirmed that it will not be involved in the event. The gala dinner was initially scheduled to take place at Gold Reef City Theme Park Hotel on Friday.

Dineo Monakaladi, RSVP contact person for the event, told Sunday World that the event has been postponed until further notice. This as per instructions from the leadership of MKP and Raftu, she said.

Event postponed, no clarity of relations between the two

Monakaladi denied giving clarification on the relationship between both organisations.

The dinner was initially promoted as a key fundraiser and networking event for unionists and businesspersons. Its aim was commitment to fight for worker’s rights and economic justice.

According to Timothy Ngcobo, Raftu secretary-general, attendees could have paid R5,000 to share a table with Zuma. R3,000 would cost a seat with deputy president John Hlophe. And a table with secretary-general Floyd Shivambu was priced at R2,000 per person. General tables were at R1,000 each person.

“We want the working class, all unions are allowed to come. All unionists are allowed to come, this is an open invitation,” said Ngcobo.

In relation to other high-profile political gala dinners in the country, this would have been the cheapest tag to share a table with the president, the deputy president and the secretary general.

Cheapest gala dinner by events standards

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) had priced their platinum package at R1.2-million. It included sitting with the commander-in-chief Julius Malema. Sitting with deputy president, Floyd Shivambu and secretary general Marshal Dlamini, was priced R750,000 per person.

To sit with member of parliaments was R500, 000 a seat. And the bronze package seats were at R250, 000 per person.

In 2022, tickets to sit with President Cyril Ramapahosa at the Presidential Gala Dinner cost R200,000 per person. The table was hosting eight seats – this was the titanium table. And the platinum package was at R165, 000 per person.

The gold package hosted by the ANC chairperson, treasurer general accepting eight guests was priced at R95, 000 per person.

