MK Party lays treason charges against AfriForum

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) has filed criminal charges against AfriForum, accusing the organisation of treason and undermining South Africa’s national interests.

A group of MK Party members, led by deputy president John Hlophe, gathered outside the Cape Town Central Police Station on Monday as the case was formally opened.

Nhlamulo Ndhlela, MK Party spokesperson, said AfriForum has actively sought support from foreign powers to interfere with South Africa’s sovereignty and economic stability.

He described the predominantly white Afrikaner organisation’s actions as a deliberate betrayal, amounting to economic sabotage and an attempt to weaken the country’s independence and democratic processes.

“AfriForum has a long and disgraceful history of opposing South Africa’s democratic transformation, shielding the racist economic interests of the privileged European settler elite while disregarding the suffering of the oppressed majority.

“Their latest act of treachery—lobbying the US government to impose punitive economic measures on South Africa—is a deliberate attempt to weaken our state through external pressure,” said Ndhlela.

Ndhlela explained that under South African law, treason happens when someone unlawfully tries to weaken the country’s government, power or safety with harmful intent.

He said the manner in which AfriForum has been engaging with Trump’s administration in the US fits this definition.

He asserted that by asking the foreign government for help, which has led to economic actions against South Africa, AfriForum’s actions match past legal cases.

Ndhlela said AfriForum aims to reverse the progress of the liberation by using foreign influence against South African residents.

He said the same apartheid-era laws once used against freedom fighters should now be applied to AfriForum.

He called for the strongest legal action against them, arguing that their actions resemble past instances of betrayal when some aligned with foreign powers for personal gain during the liberation struggle.

Ndhlela also said if this behaviour goes unpunished, it could encourage other groups to weaken the country’s independence.

“AfriForum has declared itself an enemy of the South African people. Their divisive and anti-democratic agenda can no longer be tolerated. The MK Party will continue to defend the interests of the people and hold accountable all who seek to sell out our nation,” said Ndhlela.

