MK Party leaders in dark about high command’s demise

Members of the MK Party’s supposed highest decision-making structure learnt during a media briefing this week that the National High Command (NHC) has long ceased to exist.
To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- Members of the MK Party’s supposed highest decision-making structure learnt during a media briefing this week that the National High Command (NHC) has long ceased to exist.
- To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
- https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Queenin Masuabi, Setumo Stone.