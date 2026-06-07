Politics

MK Party leaders in dark about high command’s demise

By Queenin Masuabi
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PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – APRIL 27: MK Party leader, Jacob Zuma attends the 47th commemoration of Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu at Solomon Mahlangu Square on April 27, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. The event marks the 47th anniversary of the execution of the Umkhonto we Sizwe combatant, who was hanged by the apartheid regime on 6 April 1979. (Photo by Gallo Images/Laird Forbes)

Members of the MK Party’s supposed highest decision-making structure learnt during a media briefing this week that the National High Command (NHC) has long ceased to exist.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


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  • Members of the MK Party’s supposed highest decision-making structure learnt during a media briefing this week that the National High Command (NHC) has long ceased to exist.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Queenin Masuabi, Setumo Stone.
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