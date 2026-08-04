MK Party leadership feud deepens as chief whip accuses MPs of ouster plot

A bitter power struggle is brewing inside the uMkhonto Wesizwe Party’s (MKP) parliamentary caucus, with chief whip Philasande Mkhize accusing fellow MP and Strategic Presidential Team (STP) convenor Pumlani Kubukeli of mounting a campaign to discredit her and engineer her removal from the powerful parliamentary post.

In a scathing letter of caution sent to Kubukeli and a separate notice to the MKP caucus, Mkhize, who became a MP in June and got immediately promoted to the chief whip position the same month after the party had suspended former chief whip Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi, accused members of taking “false, misleading and unverified” allegations about her conduct directly to party president Jacob Zuma and senior party leadership.

Alcohol problem allegations

The explosive warning centres on claims that Mkhize allegedly attends National Assembly plenary sessions under the influence of alcohol and leaves Parliament to consume alcohol before returning.

Mkhize has dismissed the claims as malicious and damaging to his reputation.

“I regard these allegations as extremely serious, false, malicious and damaging to my integrity, reputation and office as Chief Whip,” he said.

Mkhize also said that she believes that the allegations are not simply about her conduct in Parliament as she alleged that they form part of a political campaign aimed at weakening her position and creating a case for her replacement.

‘They are gunning for my position’

“I suspect that this conduct is partly motivated by an ambition to occupy the position of chief whip and that the spreading of these allegations is intended to discredit my leadership and create grounds for my removal or replacement,” she said.

The chief whip’s warning escalates an already sensitive internal battle, with Mkhize directly naming Kubukeli in his formal caution and accusing him of repeatedly approaching the party president with allegations.

“It has come to my attention that you have on several occasions approached the president of the party and made allegations concerning my conduct and the operations of the National Assembly Caucus,” Mkhize said.

Mkhize accuses foes of smear campaign and gossip

She also warned that legitimate concerns about caucus operations should be raised through proper party structures rather than through what she described as an internal smear campaign and gossip.

“Members are entitled to raise legitimate concerns. However, no member is entitled to manufacture allegations, spread malicious gossip or deliberately attempt to undermine the reputation and authority of another member,” she said.

In one of the most explosive claims in the letter she wrote to Kubukeli, Mkhize alleged that the dispute may have a deeply personal dimension.

‘I turned down Kubukeli’s advances’

She claimed Kubukeli’s alleged conduct could be linked to her previous rejection of his attempts to pursue a romantic relationship with her.

“I must further place on record my concern that your conduct may be motivated by two personal interests: firstly, the fact that I previously rejected your attempts to pursue a romantic relationship with me; and secondly, my suspicion that you seek to occupy the position of chief whip and that these allegations are therefore intended to discredit my leadership and create a perception that I am unfit to hold this position,” Mkhize said.

Mkhize said that those circumstances gave her sufficient reason to place them on record and to cautioned Kubukeli accordingly.

“My refusal to enter into a romantic relatioship with you, nor your political ambitions, does not give you any right to retaliate against me, attack my character or undermine my office. You are hereby formally cautioned to cease and desist from making, repeating or circulating false, malicious or unverified allegations concerning me.

“Should this conduct continue, I will pursue all appropriate organisational and legal remedies available to me, including disciplinary action within the party and, where the legal requirements are met, civil proceedings relating to defamation, damages and/or appropriate interdictory relief. This letter constitutes a formal warning. No further warning should be expected should this conduct continue,” said Mkhize.

Mkhize poised for a fight

Mkhize’s intervention effectively puts the MKP parliamentary leadership on notice that she intends to fight attempts to undermine her position.

Insiders at the National High Command (NHC) within the party said that it was surprising that Mkhize made claims after Kubukeli had opened a case against the secretary-general of the party, Sibonelo Nomvalo, Brian Molefe, who is a treasurer-general, and her alleged friend, Slindokuhle Njapha.

“The circus that is playing at MK Party is really hectic. Why did Philasande [Mkhize] not report these claims all along, only to do so after Pumlani [Kubukeli] had opened the case against her friend, Slindokuhle [Njapha] and the likes of Sibonelo [Nomvalo], Brian [Molefe], and others? Clearly this is a fight back strategy to intimidate Pumlani and other members of parliament to stick on their lanes if they don’t want to be taken to the cleaners. Things are hectic in the party and if you are bold like Pumlani, you are going to be dealt with,” said a senior national high command member who asked not to be named.

Deeper tensions

Another source said that the dispute threatens to deepen tensions within the MKP Party, where a battle over leadership, authority and political influence is now playing out behind the scenes.

“These people have been fighting behind the scenes and avoided their tensions to spill outside to the public, but now they are taking their fights out there. It’s a street fight, and cracks are showing that there is no unity among them,” said a source from NHC.

When contacted, Mkhize and Kubukeli declined to comment.

MKP’s spokesperson, Sifiso Mahlangu did not respond to the questions sent to him for comment at the time of going to print.

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