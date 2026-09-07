MK Party military veterans declare war on Zuma, call in the Hawks

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) is facing a potentially explosive internal revolt, with its military veterans accusing the organisation of being captured by corruption, factionalism, intimidation and financial misconduct — and demanding that the Hawks investigate those allegedly responsible.

On Wednesday, the veterans, who say they are custodians of the revolutionary tradition on which the MKP was built, took their fight directly to the Hawks offices in Germiston.

More than 100 MKP military veterans marched to the Hawks offices, where they said they were following up on a criminal case involving the party’s finances that was opened by expelled Member of Parliament (MP), Pumlani Kubukeli.

They claim they handed over additional evidence and want the Hawks to move urgently to obtain access to the party’s financial records through a section 205 subpoena under the Criminal Procedure Act.

MKP Veterans demand accountability

In an explosive escalation, the veterans also said they intend to open a separate criminal case for defeating the ends of justice, following allegations that Kubukeli, who is also the former convener of the Strategic Presidential Team (SPT), was instructed to withdraw the existing criminal complaint.

Last month, Sunday World reported that Kubukeli had opened a criminal case against the party’s secretary general, Sibonelo Nomvalo and the treasurer general, Brian Molefe on allegations of their alleged involvement in MKP’s R33 million that was allegedly siphoned from the coffers of the organisation.

READ: Yengeni pushed me to drop fraud charges against Nomvalo, Molefe – MKP convenor

Kubukeli, in an affidavit that he deposed at the Germiston police station two days after he had opened the case, stated that he was instructed by MKP’s second deputy president, Tony Yengeni, to drop the charges against Nomvalo, Molefe and four other party officials.

Kubukeli claimed that Yengeni had told him that the party president Jacob Zuma had issued an instruction that the case should be dropped.

Military veterans argued that if it was proven that Yengeni had a hand in coercing Kubukeli to withdraw charges, such alleged interference could amount to an attempt to obstruct justice.

The veterans’ intervention threatens to deepen an already bitter power struggle inside the party founded by former president Zuma, with senior figures and founding members having been removed or expelled amid growing internal tensions.

Concerns about purging of founding members

The veterans also took aim at what they describe as the “continuous purging” of the party’s founding generation.

They also singled out Duduzile Zuma, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, Kubukeli and Khanyisile Litchfield-Tshabalala, saying the removal of prominent members, including former uMkhonto weSizwe combatants, raises serious questions about the direction of the organisation.

The veterans ask:

“How do we expect to draw new members when we rid the party of those who led its foundation?”

But it is the allegations surrounding the party’s money that could prove most damaging.

Members concerned over theft of party money

The veterans allege that there are serious concerns over theft, misappropriation, unauthorised expenditure and the abuse of organisational, constituency and caucus funds.

They are demanding an independent investigation into the party’s financial affairs, including allegations of diversion and misuse of funds.

They insist that anyone implicated in serious wrongdoing must be removed from processes dealing with the allegations against them and that the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (PRECCA) must be fully applied.

A senior police officer at the Hawks confirmed to Sunday World that the police advised the veterans to go open another case of defeating the ends of justice against Yengeni at the police station where Kubukeli had initially opened the case against Nomvalo and Molefe.

Weakened oversight mechanisms

The veterans also accuse the party of weakening its own oversight mechanisms by abruptly disbanding the SPT.

They said that the SPT was established to strengthen governance, prepare the party for elections and stabilise its operations.

The disbandment of the SPT has instead left national officials operating without adequate oversight. “Who is benefitting from the removal of accountability structures — and why?” they asked.

READ: The midnight Durban meeting that broke the MK Party’s leadership team

The veterans also claim the SPT played a crucial role during voter registration by securing election materials after national officials allegedly refused access to MKP funds.

The veterans have also rejected any suggestion that expenditure incurred by the SPT on behalf of the organisation should simply be carried by members of the team themselves.

‘Proper disciplinary processes and fair hearings’

The internal war has also spilt into allegations of intimidation, with the veterans saying reports of threats, including alleged references to violence, must be investigated and that comrades who raise concerns about wrongdoing must not be turned into the accused.

“We are demanding proper disciplinary processes, evidence-based charges and fair hearings. We also want answers over the removal of senior leaders. We also warn against the concentration of information and influence around individuals who could potentially act as gatekeepers between Zuma and the party’s membership. We want the founder president to receive an accurate and unfiltered account of the organisation’s problems.

“We also call on president Zuma to consider constitutional action against national officials and staff members allegedly implicated in serious financial or organisational allegations while investigations are pending,” said the veterans.

With South Africa heading towards another crucial electoral period, the veterans warn that the MK Party risks losing credibility among the very working-class voters it claims to represent.

MKP’s spokesperson, Sifiso Mahlangu had not responded to the questions sent to him.

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