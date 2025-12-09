MK Party move to bolster parliament caucus sparks fresh controversy

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has announced the impending swearing-in of four new MPs, but party insiders are already objecting to the inclusion of one person they accuse of having a checkered history.

Makhosikazi Radebe appears as number four on the list of the new candidates to reinforce the MK Party in the lawmaking benches, but her inclusion has sparked internal rumblings relating to her past tenure in the governing ANC, when R500 000 allegedly went missing during the purchase of a party regional office.

The other new MPs are Brumelda Zuma, Bongani Mkhongi, and Pumlani Kubukeli.

2018 property purchase

Their official induction is scheduled for a swearing-in ceremony at 11am on December 9 in the boardroom of the National Assembly speaker, located in parliament’s Good Hope Building.

A news article in 2021, circulating among aggrieved MK Party members, reported that ANC members in Mpumalanga’s Gert Sibande region had opened a theft case against their regional leadership, alleging R500 000 went missing during a 2018 property purchase.

Radebe was then the regional treasurer using the surname Khota.

The article identifies Khota, then the speaker of the Lekwa local municipality, as one of the five regional ANC officials that were being called to “step aside” from their government positions due to their implication in the alleged fraud.

The demand is based on the ANC’s step-aside policy for members facing serious allegations.

Strategic expansion of caucus

Contacted for a comment, Radebe only confirmed her current surname but did not respond to questions on how the issue of the missing funds was concluded.

At the time of publishing, MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela had not yet responded.

The MK Party confirmed in a media statement on Monday that the four will fill vacancies in accordance with the constitution, signalling a strategic expansion of its caucus amid the dynamic political landscape.

In the statement, it emphasised the newcomers’ “wealth of experience and dedication”, asserting that their contributions will “strengthen our efforts to serve the people of South Africa and uphold the values of democracy, equality, and justice”.

On Monday the MK Party chief whip Colleen Makhubela, who issued the statement, stated: “The uMkhonto weSizwe Party remains committed to ensuring effective representation and advancing the interests of all South Africans.

“We look forward to working with our new members as we continue to build a better future for our country.”

Skills in conflict resolution

According to a party pamphlet, Radebe had “over a decade of experience in local government, including roles as proportional representation councillor, rules and ethics chairperson, and speaker of council.”

She also has “proven expertise in implementing ethical standards, improving government, and mediating conflicts”.

The party said she was certified in municipal finance and councillor development and had strong skills in strategic planning, community engagement, critical thinking, and communication.

She was active in the MK Party in areas that included regional election organiser and presidential task team member in 2024.

