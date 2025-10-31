MK Party, NFP president forge ahead with KZN coalition talks amid bickering

The president of the National Freedom Party (NFP) is forging ahead with holding coalition talks with the Umkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP). This is despite his party’s senior members dismissing him as having no mandate. Also that they are happy in the current government of provincial unity (GPU).

In a letter dated October 29, Ivan Barnes, the leader of the NFP, agreed to meet with the MKP to start talks.

The letter came from the Secretary-General of the MKP, Dr Bongani Mncwango. It was about kicking off talks about forming the new government once the NFP pulls out. And once the DA and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) are kicked out of power.

Motion of no confidence against Premier

According to the letter, this stems from the fact that the MKP has filed a motion of no confidence against Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli from the IFP.

“I write to you in the spirit of solidarity and common purpose as we approach a critical moment in the political landscape of KwaZulu-Natal. The upcoming vote of no confidence against the Inkatha Freedom Party Premier presents a significant opportunity for our parties to unite thoughtfully and strategically in pursuit of our shared vision for economic emancipation, social justice, and inclusive governance.

“Given the gravity of this occasion, I hereby formally request a meeting between our respective leadership teams at the earliest mutually convenient time.

“This meeting will provide a platform to deliberate on the political strategy and collaborative approach that respects our values while advancing the interests of the people of KwaZulu-Natal,” reads the letter from Mncwango to Barnes.

Mncwango then said he is looking forward to the meeting.

“We firmly believe that through constructive engagement and united action, our parties can make a meaningful impact in addressing the challenges facing our province. And in shaping a political future that reflects the aspirations of our people. I look forward to your prompt response and the opportunity to convene for this important discussion.

Ntuli remains unfazed

Barnes said all questions will be answered at a press conference on Saturday in Durban. The MKP did not comment when it was asked about the letter.

Despite the constant threat to his premiership, Ntuli appears to be unfazed. He told the media in Durban that his government is stable. He added that Barnes has been called to order by members of his own party for his actions. Ntuli said these on the sidelines of the launch of the provincial festive season safety plan.

He further said the motion by the MKP has been thrown out. And it was because it did not comply with all the requirements of the legislature.

“Those who were trying to submit the motion of no confidence … did not work because of compliance. They are those who are already not part of the GPU. Then in the GPU, there is no issue. And even for one party that is in the GPU, you saw the contrasting or conflicting statements within one party.

“So, I think that on its own is a response to your questions. That there can’t be concerns. There can’t be issues,” Ntuli said. He was responding to questions whether he was concerned that the MK Party wants to oust him.

