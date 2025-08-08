MK Party orders members to call each other ‘comrades’ not ‘commanders’

The MK Party, led by former president Jacob Zuma, has ordered its members to refer to each other as “comrades” and no longer as “commanders”, effective immediately.

This is contained in a communique written by MK Party national organiser Joe Ndhlela, dated August 7 2025. It is addressed to all structures of the MK Party.

Ndhlela said the national officials of the party made the decision during a meeting held on Wednesday, August 6, that all members of the party must start referring to each other as comrades and no longer as commanders.

Revolutionary unity

“Dear Comrades, The National Officials of the MK Party met yesterday, 6th August 2025. We made key decisions to strengthen our revolutionary unity and structure. These decisions take effect immediately. All levels of the party must implement them without delay,” said Ndhlela.

“The following changes are now in force: All members of the MK Party shall no longer refer to each other as ‘commanders’ but as ‘comrades’. This shift reflects our shared revolutionary spirit and equality as cadres.

“The title ‘provincial convenor’ is now ‘provincial chairperson’.”

This also applies to the deputies. The title “provincial coordinator” is now “provincial secretary”. This also applies to deputies.

“These title changes apply to regional, sub-regional, or zones, and our branches as well. This ensures consistency across the party,” said Ndhlela.

“These updates are vital for our movement’s strength and growth. All structures must act quickly. Ensure every member knows and follows these directives,” added Ndhlela.

MK case against Ramaphosa dismissed

Meanwhile, last week, the Constitutional Court dismissed an application by Zuma and the MK Party to challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to put Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on a leave of absence.

The apex court also dismissed Zuma and the MK Party’s application to challenge Ramaphosa’s decision to appoint Professor Firoz Cachalia as acting police minister and establish a judicial commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system.

The brief judgment was handed down last week Thursday by Justice Rammaka Mathopo.

Mathopo said Zuma and the MK Party’s application did not make a strong case for direct access to the Constitutional Court.

The full reasons for the Constitutional Court’s judgment, according to Mathopo, would follow at a later stage.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content