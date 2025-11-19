MK Party pours cold water on new policy safeguarding migrant worker rights

South Africa has introduced its first National Labour Migration Policy (NLMP) to regulate who can work in the country.

The policy aims to protect local jobs, attract critically needed skilled workers, and prevent unethical recruitment practices. According to the Minister of Employment and Labour, Nomakhosazana Meth, the NLMP is designed to balance the employment needs of South Africans with the country’s economic growth objectives.

Undocumented immigrants in SA labour market

Meth was responding to a question by uMkhonto Wesizwe Party’s (MKP) MP, Ntandoyekosi Shezi. He raised concerns about illegal foreign nationals occupying jobs that do not require scarce skills.

He wanted to know what steps the minister had taken to develop and implement a cohesive and effective strategy to address the presence of illegal foreign workers in the South African labour market.

“This is a thorny issue amid the current period of historically high unemployment rates in the country. The masses of our people are demanding a government that will protect their jobs and put South Africans first,” said Shezi.

Meth explained that the new policy is rights-based and gender-sensitive. It promotes equality while aligning with South Africa’s broader approach to migration.

Policy to regulate, monitor implementation

“The policy also aims to regulate and monitor access to the RSA labour market. To do so via a flexible quota system informed by research and consultation with social partners.

“It will also aim to attract, retain, and strengthen skills and prioritise sectors requiring critical skills. This will be via incentivised arrangements and skills transfer plans. It will also aim to prevent fraudulent and unethical recruitment,” Meth explained.

The policy also emphasises equal treatment for all workers. It emphasises safeguards for migrant workers, and social protection rights.

However, Mlungisi Zondi from the MKP labour desk, a vocal critic of employers hiring undocumented migrants, dismissed the policy as ineffective.

MK Party unconvinced

“We’re aware of the new policy, but it is meaningless in practice. [Undocumented migrants] are occupying jobs meant for South Africans because our labour laws are not being enforced.

“These laws clearly state that only those with valid work permits can be employed legally. Yet [undocumented migrants] are working as truck drivers, waiters, cleaners, and administrators. The government is aware but inactive, which is why we are taking action,” said Zondi.

