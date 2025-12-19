MK Party rejects illegal immigration as bill awaits Cyril Ramaphosa’s signature

The MK Party has clarified that it does not support illegal immigration, saying it stands firmly for legal and documented migration.

The party’s comment follows the passing of the Immigration Amendment Bill in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Wednesday.

The bill, introduced by the Department of Home Affairs in April 2024, passed the National Assembly before reaching the NCOP.

At Wednesday’s vote, 60 MPs supported it, five opposed, and one abstained. It now goes to President Cyril Ramaphosa for final approval.

This is after the party’s MP Sibongiseni Majola said the amendment was driven by the Constitutional Court, not party preference, and criticised ongoing problems in the department.

“The MK Party does not accept this legislation while systemic failures, backlogs, and collapses continue,” Majola said.

In an attempt to provide clarity, the party said its primary concern is with undocumented immigrants living and working illegally, who strain public services and contribute to crime and unemployment.

“Undocumented immigrants are those who enter or stay in South Africa without proper legal authority, regardless of nationality,” the party said in a statement.

GNU accused of misleading public

The MK Party also accused the government of national unity (GNU) of misleading the public by suggesting it supports “illegal foreign nationals”.

“Our position has always been clear: lawful migration only,” a party spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, said.

While welcoming the bill as a step toward constitutional compliance, the party warned that real change requires better enforcement and improved departmental systems.

“South Africa must prioritise its citizens while still allowing lawful migration,” the statement said.

The Immigration Amendment Bill follows a 2017 Constitutional Court ruling, which found flaws in the Immigration Act, including the lack of automatic judicial review for detainees held longer than 30 days and failure to guarantee access to legal representation.

A 2023 supplementary judgment further ruled that undocumented immigrants may only be detained if it serves justice and must appear in court within 48 hours.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content