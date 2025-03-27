MK Party reveals aggressive plan to increase councillor numbers

The ANC splinter group, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), is eyeing another electoral victory as political parties cross swords ahead of key by-elections in KwaZulu-Natal.

Buoyed by a crucial win in the highly contested Richmond by-elections, the party now wants to increase its tally to five councillors.

This is the former President Jacob Zuma-led formation’s ambitious plan to cause an upset in the Uphongolo and KwaDukuza by-elections.

“The organisation is on a correct path towards consolidating the ground for the battles ahead. We have also seen a rapid rate of membership growth from other provinces.

“We’re confident that we will again show our potency and force in the two upcoming by-elections in Uphongolo and KwaDukuza,” said party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu.

During the May 2024 general elections, where the party was contesting its maiden election, it became the biggest party in KwaZulu-Natal with 45% of the provincial vote share.

MKP expands its footprint

Gauteng and Mpumalanga proved to be the key provinces for the MKP, with another biggest tally of votes coming from the provinces.

But Shivambu said the party has seen a surge in support, especially in the Free State, North West, and Limpopo.

“During the 2024 elections, 80% of support came from KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, and Mpumalanga. But we are now seeing growth in the Western Cape, North West, Northern Cape, Limpopo, and Free State,” he explained.

In KwaDukuza, the vacancy was declared after an ANC councillor, Doeshniee Govender, abruptly resigned from his seat.

He subsequently jumped ship and will now stand as MKP candidate. The by-election under the Shakaskraal area’s ward 28 is set for April 2.

KwaDukuza is located on the province’s north coast, covering the affluent suburb of Ballito and other areas. It is among the biggest municipalities in the province in terms of revenue.

Govender, a well-known community leader, has run twice as councillor under the banner of the once-governing party, winning the contest on both occasions.

