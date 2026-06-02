MK Party sends chief whip Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi packing over graft probe

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has fired party parliamentary chief whip Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi after she was recently arrested due to alleged extortion.

The party, led by former president Jacob Zuma, also suspended Mokoena-Zondi’s membership with immediate effect pending the outcome of an internal investigation into allegations of corruption.

In a media statement released on Tuesday, the party said the decision followed a meeting between Zuma and national officials earlier in the day.

As part of the suspension, Mokoena-Zondi has been instructed to hand over all party-related documents, records, assets, and materials in her possession without delay.

The MK Party also confirmed leadership changes arising from the decision. Mokoena-Zondi will be replaced by Philasande Mkhize, who has been appointed chief whip, with immediate effect.

Zuma’s daughter doesn’t hold official position

In the same statement, the party clarified the role of Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, noting that she does not hold any official position within the organisation. “Her role is limited to that of an ordinary party member, and she does not exercise any authority on behalf of the party,” the statement read.

The party did not provide further details about the expected timeline for the investigation.

The developments come after Mokoena-Zondi was granted R30 000 bail with stringent conditions in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The 46-year-old was arrested on Thursday and made her first appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.

According to the MKP, the charges stem from allegations relating to fraud arising from claims involving the recruitment of Parliamentary support staff members.

The matter was reported by the party’s former treasurer general, Menzi Magubane.

According to the Hawks, Mokoena-Zondi defrauded the members of approximately R233 317.99.

“It is alleged that during August 2024 to December 2024 the suspect headhunted and recruited four individuals into the party as researchers, and during their employment, she demanded payments under the pretext that it was for the legal cost of the president of the same party. They were forced to pay fifty to 60% of their salaries,” Hawks spokesperson warrant officer Zinzi Hani said recently.

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