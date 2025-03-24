MK Party slams Kubayi for ‘evasive’ response on Cradock Four

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) has accused the government of failing to act with urgency and commitment regarding the inquest into the murder of the Cradock Four.

Matthew Goniwe, Sparrow Mkonto, Fort Calata, and Sicelo Mhlauli were arrested at a roadblock set by the security branch of the apartheid government in June 1985 while returning to Cradock from Port Elizabeth.

They were then beaten and murdered, yet 40 years later, their families are still waiting for justice.

Nhlamulo Ndhlela, the MK Party spokesperson, expressed disappointment with the Minister of Justice and Correctional Development, Mamoloko Kubayi’s response to a question posed by the party’s MP, Sibonelo Nomvala, calling it vague and evasive.

Healing injustices of the past

Ndhela argues that instead of providing concrete assurances about ensuring accountability, Kubayi has relied on “healing the injustices of the past” while failing to outline a real commitment to prosecution.

“The question posed was simple: what steps has the minister taken to ensure the inquest is concluded swiftly and that those responsible for these heinous crimes finally face justice?

“Yet, the response is littered with vague commitments and lacks a clear plan of action,” said Ndhlela.

He said Kubayi has set a date for the inquest to begin on June 2, but has failed to provide assurance that it will be conducted with urgency and concluded within a reasonable timeframe.

He emphasised that after 40 years of waiting, the government should ensure justice is no longer delayed.

“While the minister emphasises the inquest, she conveniently avoids the key issue: the perpetrators of this atrocity are known, yet not a single one has been prosecuted.

“What is the government waiting for? If the state has the political will to prosecute activists from the past, why is it hesitant when it comes to apartheid killers?” Ndhlela questioned.

Families getting lip service

Ndhela also claimed that the government was giving the families of victims “lip service”. He said Kubayi failed to provide details about when the families were last updated apart from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) engaging the families early in 2023.

MK Party plans to approach the portfolio committee on justice and constitutional development to request that Kubayi appear before parliament to explain what the party describes as the government’s absence of political will.

“At bare minimum, we demand the following: a concrete timeline for the inquest’s completion and the assurance that it will not be subject to further delays, a public commitment from the NPA to prosecute those responsible, instead of treating this as a mere fact-finding exercise.

“Transparent and meaningful engagement with the families, including regular updates and a clear role for them in the proceedings.

“A full account of the government’s broader plan to address the many other unresolved TRC cases,” said Ndhlela.

