MK Party terminates Floyd Shivambu’s membership

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) has decided to terminate the membership of its former Secretary-General, Floyd Shivambu.

Party president Jacob Zuma made the announcement on Thursday during a briefing on the MK Party’s direction and position on national and international matters.

He said Shivambu’s recent statements and actions placed him outside the ideological line of the MK Party and violated the trust placed in him.

Shivambu now serves as the National Convenor of Mayibuye Consultation Process, which seeks to engage South Africans on a need for a new political party.

Matter closed

“A decision has been taken to summarily terminate the membership of the former Secretary General and a formal letter of expulsion was transmitted to him on the 15 July 2025. The MK Party will not entertain any further exchanges on this matter,” said Zuma.

He also addressed the state of the country. Zuma said that the Government of National Unity (GNU) had failed to deliver on its promises and had become a symbol of political decay.

He accused the GNU of deepening poverty. Of failing the education system, and governing through dysfunction and infighting.

Zuma said 63% of South Africans live in poverty while access to quality education continues to decline.

“The education system, which should be the cornerstone of transformation, is collapsing under the weight of underfunding and neglect. Despite looming demographic pressure, 1.2 million additional learners projected by 2030, the GNU’s education budgets are shrinking in real terms.

Criticised the GNU

“Quality education is fast becoming a preserve of the wealthy. It is leaving the majority condemned to a cycle of mediocrity and marginalisation. A nation that abandons its children has no future and the GNU is doing just that,” said Zuma.

He also criticised the GNU for being paralysed by internal divisions, especially over fiscal matters.

He said the recent delay in the national budget, following disagreements over VAT increases, is proof that the coalition lacked unity or vision.

On international matters, Zuma condemned the US for imposing 30% tariffs on South African exports. He said the move was a reaction to South Africa’s stance on international justice and support for Palestine.

Zuma urged government to use this moment to strengthen local industry and regional partnerships. Especially with BRICS countries.

