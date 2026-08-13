MK Party turns up the heat on DA’s Ian Cameron over alleged Idac links

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has turned up the heat on Police Portfolio Committee chairperson Ian Cameron, calling for him to appear before the Madlanga commission of inquiry to account under oath over alleged interactions with officials of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac).

The MK Party has also written to Parliament demanding that it investigate the nature of Cameron’s alleged interactions with former Idac officials, including the disgraced Adv Andrea Johnson and Dylan Perumal, and determine whether other MPs were similarly approached.

Alleged plot to target senior SAPS leadership

The move follows evidence presented before the commission concerning former Idac officials and alleged efforts to target senior South African Police Service (SAPS) leadership.

The MKP stressed that it was not making any finding against Cameron, DA’s member of parliament, who has denied involvement in any alleged scheme to remove or target senior police officials.

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The party led by former president, Jacob Zuma also pointed to evidence by Adv Drushantha Ramsamy, who clarified that her testimony did not establish Cameron’s participation in such a scheme.

MKP argued that the conflicting claims make it necessary for Cameron to place his version on record under oath.

‘MPs must be held to account’

MK MP Thulani Shongwe, in his letter to Madlanga commission’s chairperson, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, said the commission had demonstrated its willingness to compel MPs to account where their evidence could assist in establishing the truth.

“Hon Fadiel Adams has been subpoenaed to appear before the commission. The MK Party respectfully submits that the same principle should apply wherever the evidence establishes that another parliamentary actor may possess material information relevant to the commission’s mandate. Accordingly, we respectfully request that the commission consider calling Hon Cameron to address, inter alia, whether he was approached by former Idac officials, including Mr Dylan Perumal or Adv Andrea Johnson. The circumstances and purpose of any such approach [is] whether he [Cameron] was requested to provide information or become a complainant in an Idac investigation [or] whether he provided Idac with information, documents, intelligence or other material concerning SAPS officials,” said Shongwe.

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Shongwe also added that it was important to establish if Cameron had communications with Idac officials concerning the suspended SAPS national commissioner, Gen Fannie Masemola, Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo or other senior SAPS officials.

The party also wants Parliament to determine whether other MPs were approached and whether the same standard of accountability is being applied to all members.

The MKP said:

“This is not about targeting an individual. It is about a simple principle. No Member of Parliament is above scrutiny, and none should be shielded from it because of political affiliation.”

The party accused the Parliament of risking a credibility problem if it demands accountability from police officials and state institutions while failing to scrutinise its own leadership.

The MKP also said that calling Cameron would not prejudge him but would give him an opportunity to directly confront the allegations and allow the commission to distinguish between fact, inference, suspicion and false allegations.

“The MK Party urges the Commission to follow the evidence wherever it leads. If there is nothing to answer for, let the evidence show that. If there are questions, they must be answered,” the party said.

The latest intervention threatens to pull the parliamentary oversight battle deeper into the explosive allegations being ventilated at the Madlanga Commission, with the spotlight now firmly on whether Cameron will be required to account before the inquiry.

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Cameron told Sunday World that he had never had any issues with Masemola and Khumalo as he pointed that he did not discuss them with anyone from Idac.

“I am not going to be involved in the little political side show staged here, and I don’t answer to MK Party,” said Cameron.