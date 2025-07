As the MK Party enters yet ­another turbulent chapter, Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane is making a final, fervent push to assert her leadership in Mpumalanga – not just against rival Mary Phadi, but against what she calls an ANC-backed ­Stratcom invasion of the party’s soul.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World. https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper