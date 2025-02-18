MK Party’s high-ranking KZN official Phumlani Mfeka jumps ship

Phumlani Mfeka, a firebrand and controversial leader of pressure group Injeje YabeNguni, has dumped the Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), saying he no longer has confidence in the one-year-old party.

In a strongly worded letter sent to KwaZulu-Natal MK Party convener Willies Mchunu on Tuesday, Mfeka held nothing back, falling short of calling the party a chaotic faction with no political direction.

Lost confidence in Zuma

“I have detailed the reasons for my decision in an expansive letter to MK Party President Jacob Zuma. And I detailed how it happened that he depleted my confidence in him.

“A leader I have stood by since he was first unceremoniously removed by President Mbeki many years ago. Not once have I ever flinched or retreated in my defence of him to this very day. And this is of public knowledge,” Mfeka stated in the letter.

According to Mfeka, known for his no-nonsense and uncompromising approach, the party was veering off the road.

Strongly worded letter

“I am a person of principles, and my principles have led me to this decision. And I no longer have confidence that MKP will be able to advance the revolution as was advanced by President Jacob Zuma on the 16th of December 2023. I will avoid getting into details in this letter because his letters tend to leak,” said Mfeka.

He was also scathing, warning that his name should not be dragged through the mud or painted in a negative light because of the sudden resignation, vowing there would be repercussions.

“I shall speak my truth, which by no means the MK Party will survive. There is far too much that the people are unaware of,” he warned.

Mfeka shot to prominence with anti-Indian sentiments, which he unleashed under the banner of Injeje YabeNguni. He eventually had to answer for it to the Human Rights Commission.

Crippling leadership squabbles

The MK Party has been facing crippling leadership squabbles in its key province of KZN. At the centre of the schism are factions that want to control the party and financial resources. The ANC splinter party receives these from the various provincial legislatures where it got seats.

KZN is the party’s stronghold, having recorded the highest percentage of electoral support at 45% vote share. The party is also the official opposition in the national assembly after recording 14% of the national vote.

