MK suspends members accused of forming parallel structure

Two members of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Youth League (MKYL) have been suspended for establishing a parallel structure.

The two-month-old political party made headlines on December 16 when former president Jacob Zuma announced that he would be canvassing for votes under its banner.

Among others, the duo has been prohibited from promoting the party with images of the former president.

In a letter to party members, the interim secretary-general of the MKYL, Minenhle Cibane, stated that the letters of suspension have been served on Mnqobi Msezane and Thamsanqa Khuzwayo.

The duo comes from the Mzala Nxumalo region in Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal.

Forming a parallel structure

“The MKYL wishes to inform our structures and the people of KwaZulu-Natal that we have summarily suspended the membership of two members who participated in a circus purporting to form a parallel structure that is not recognised by the MKYL and the MK Party,” said Cibane.

“We would like to reiterate to the ground forces and to all members of the MK Youth League that we do not recognise the so-called MKSM [uMkhonto weSizwe Student Movement].”

The letter states that Msezane and Khuzwayo are not permitted to call or participate in any meetings of the MK structures.

“They’re also prohibited from attending any programme concerning the MKYL and from using the image of president Jacob Zuma to promote the MKSM.”

Additionally, Msezane and Khuzwayo have been given 48 hours to explain to the secretary-general of the party why they should not be kicked out.

“Any failure to adhere to the conditions of their suspension will lead to their immediate expulsion from the MKYL.”

Unrecognised student movement

A party member who did not want to be identified said: “Mnqobi and Thamsanqa went behind the party leaders and formed the unrecognised uMkhonto we Sizwe Student Movement.

“They went to certain TVET [technical and vocational education and training] institutions to lure students to be a part of the new student structure. They defied the party’s policy.

“What they did does not make sense. We have a youth league, and they wanted to bypass it by recruiting students at learning institutions; it just didn’t make sense.”

On Monday, Msezane posted a long list of complaints regarding the letter from MK Party on his WhatsApp.

“Mediocre masquerading as leaders,” Msezane posted, in what seemed to be a defiant gesture.

In a second post, he wrote: “When revolutionaries or leaders unify, clowns are easily exposed; uMkhonto Wesizwe will cleanse itself. Clowns, friends, and opportunists will be exposed.”

He went on: “A general rule of life for me is, don’t break branches on your way up, as you will need them on your way down.”

The national office was not informed

When contacted for a comment, he said: “I’m advised not to comment on our suspension.”

MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlhela said: “Those two individuals … had set up a structure without having engaged the national [office].

“They have to be suspended and were given 48 hours to respond on who gave them the powers to set up the entity in the first place and to appoint themselves as president and SG [secretary-general].”