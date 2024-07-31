MK threatens court action over Zibi’s appointment as Scopa chair

uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party chief whip Sihle Ngubane has thrown down the gauntlet, accusing the ANC and its government of national unity (GNU) partners of annihilating the sacred principles of accountability and transparency in government.

Ngubane stated that Scopa chairperson Songezo Zibi’s party, Rise Mzansi, was part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s GNU, and therefore he would never be able to perform the vital role that his predecessors, such as Themba Godi, excelled at.

Candidates from the opposition have traditionally held the position of Scopa chairperson. This to ensure that Parliament can effectively hold the governing party accountable.

Ngubane said the MK Party was planning to take the ANC government to court about this issue. This includes the refusal to appoint an ad hoc committee to monitor the Presidency on all the entities taken from the Department of Public Enterprise.

Zibi’s independence compromised

He told Sunday World that the agreement in the GNU statement of intent severely compromised Zibi’s independence.

“There are many obligations in that statement. Some of it stipulates that all parties that have signed the agreement must ‘cooperate, collaborate in good faith, and build consensus’.”

He further quoted the agreement. “Parties will cooperate in respect of the executive and/or legislative activities to advance these shared goals.

“This included that all GNU political parties sit in a GNU Consultation Council. Now, the question that arises is: ‘How would you honestly take your friend or your boss to account in earnest?’ It’s impossible.”

“Worse, if you go further, this is a political party that is funded by the same funders of these mushrooming political parties. They all account for one boss here in government and outside government.”

ANC accused of “killing” Scopa

According to Ngubane, the MK Party objected to having this excellent, longstanding tradition of Scopa chairpersonship “killed” by the ANC.

He said the MK Party has raised this as a huge concern. A massive breach of accountability and transparency in all committees, forums, and debates.

“But the ANC, as an organisation that wants to get away with much unaccountability, is forcing this flawed appointment.

“We are living in amazing days where a culture of impunity is being promoted straight from the presidency. By this virtue, the whole executive will follow suit, and it will cascade down,” he said.

“It is setting a culture of impunity from the Presidency down to all Ministers. Or worse, the blatant refusal by the GNU to implement an Ad-hoc Committee in the Presidency for oversight.”

Ngubane stated that the GNU and Ramaphosa’s inept government are causing chaos in South Africa.

“Every wrong thing is visibly permitted. Expect unaccountability, secrecy, denialism, and a huge environment of corruption activities allowed on the grandest scale ever witnessed.”

According to Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo, the National Assembly Rules Committee’s decision clarified the definition of the opposition as any party not participating in the National Executive.

Parliament defends Rise Mzansi’s Scopa position

“Rise Mzansi is not part of the Executive. And therefore, in terms of this definition, it is not categorised as a governing party,” Mothapo said.

“Be that as it may, it is important to state that Parliament does not have a rule or policy stipulating that the Chairperson of Scopa must be appointed exclusively from the opposition benches.”

He stated that the members of those committees democratically elected all chairpersons. “The tradition of designating an opposition MP as Scopa chairperson has been a political arrangement. It is led by the majority party, rather than an obligation enshrined in parliamentary rules or policy.”

Zibi made example of when Gavin Woods of the IFP was Scopa chairperson. He said Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Rev Sipho Mzimela, and Dr Ben Ngubane were ministers. They were ministers of Home Affairs, Correctional Services, and Science & Technology, respectively.

“That’s the Scopa that exposed the arms deal. What mattered then and matters now is whether the members of the committee will exercise their constitutional duty without fear or favour,” he said.

Oversight role an unconflicted

Secondly, he added that Rise Mzansi was not in the cabinet. “To the extent that the argument is about conflict of interest, this doesn’t arise. We’re not part of any executive decision-making structures whatsoever. That makes the oversight role an unconflicted one.”

Third, according to Zibi, the rules committee of parliament deemed his party to be part of the opposition.

“We sit and caucus with the opposition. Makashule Gana is the Caucus Whip of the small opposition parties.”

