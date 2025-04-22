MK Party Women’s League labels Floyd Shivambu media release fake

The uMkhonto weSizwe Women’s League (MKWL) has distanced itself from a circulating message about MKP secretary-general Floyd Shivambu’s visit to fugitive and self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian church in Malawi.

The MKWL clarified that they did not release the statement dated April 20 2025, which condemned Shivambu’s visit. It added that they do not recognise individuals or structures behind the fake message.

Fake statement attributed to Mabel Rweqana

The fake statement was released by Mabel Rweqana, who is identified as the MKWL national convenor. It criticised Shivambu for visiting Shepherd Bushiri’s church. The visit undermines the principles of justice, accountability, and the rule of law that they hold close to heart, it said.

“By engaging with an individual accused of such grave crimes, including rape, Mr. Shivambu’s conduct contradicts the principles of transparency, justice, and accountability that our party stands for.

“This behaviour risks sending a message that undermines the credibility of our legal system and the seriousness with which we address allegations of corruption and gender-based violence,” reads the disputed statement.

Called for disciplinary charges against Shivambu

Rweqana further urged the organisation to consider disciplinary charges against Shivambu. She also urged it to conduct an investigation into the matter.

“As we are preparing for the local government election in 2026, it is crucial that as an organisation we remain pure and are not being seen aligning with fugitives from South Africa, especially not from Secretary General [sic] as he is the face of the organisation.

“We also require an assurance from SG Office that while SG was meeting with the SA fugitive in Malawi, the office was still in operation, not on autopilot,” said Rweqana.

The MKWL national convenor, Nothando Shozi, emphasised that all official communication of the detachment is shared only through approved and verifiable party platforms.

They reaffirmed their commitment to following strict internal procedures when communicating with the public.

League addressed Shivambu visit

The league also clarified that the MK Party has already spoken about Shivambu’s visit to Bushiri.

“We reiterate our unwavering commitment to disciplined, principled communication. And we urge all media professionals and members of the public to verify information through legitimate sources.

“The MKWL remains focused on its core mission to empower women and uphold the revolutionary values of the MK Party.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content