MKP ‘cautiously optimistic’ over return of 121 Political Killings Task Team dockets

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party) expressed concerns that the integrity of the 121 police dockets to be returned to the Political Killings Task Team may have been compromised.

National Commissioner Fannie Masemola revealed at the 27th Interpol African Regional Conference on Thursday that the dockets were in the process of being returned to the task team. Gauteng would also have its own team to cover, amongst others, taxi killings.

Nhlamulo Ndhlela, MK Party spokesperson, said the move was a necessary step. However, it raised serious concerns about why the dockets were removed in the first place.

Dockets could have been tampered with

“This alone is a damning indictment of the systemic sabotage of justice taking place under the so-called Government of National Unity (GNU). That these crucial dockets were ever removed proves a deliberate attempt to derail investigations into politically motivated killings.

“And while we acknowledge their return, we remain gravely concerned that the integrity of these documents may have been compromised. Nevertheless, we are cautiously optimistic that their reinstatement will lead to long-overdue arrests and meaningful prosecutions,” said Ndhela.

The party highlighted their support for KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. It described him as a committed officer who had been targeted for standing up against criminal syndicates.

However, he criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa. He accused him of failing to deal with corruption, crime, and gender-based violence (GBV).

President inactive on issues

“On the other hand, while gang violence terrorises our communities, the so-called president remains mute. Every day, innocent South Africans are gunned down, extorted and brutalised by criminal gangs. Yet there is no strategy, no urgency and no presidential address. His silence is the clearest betrayal.

“Even more disgraceful is the fact that Mr Ramaphosa has never once shown leadership on the crisis of GBV that is tearing our society apart. Women and children are being violated, murdered and discarded in the most harrowing ways. And the President says absolutely nothing. His inaction in the face of this national emergency is both cowardly and inhumane,” said Ndhlela.

He said the party stands against the criminalisation of the state and how those in high office show enabling cowardice.

“Mr Ramaphosa, your silence is violence. Your inaction is complicity. And your failure to lead is a national disgrace,” said Ndhlela.

Police minister slams return of dockets

Police Minister Firoz Cachalia opposed the release of these dockets. He said they should not be released before investigations from the Madlanga Commission b egins. The commission aims to investigate allegations that were brought by Mkhwanazi on July 6.

“The Political Killings Task Team is at the centre of the allegations made by the Provincial Commissioner. And they will be dealt with by the commission. It is a concern therefore that steps are being taken in relation to this matter before the commission has had a chance to investigate the issues surrounding the Task Team,” said Cachalia.

“I have requested the National Commissioner to submit his report without further delay.”

