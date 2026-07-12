MKP leader’s security tops R336k while Party freezes spending for others

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) has frozen party spending and delayed payments to structures while paying hundreds of thousands of rand for private security for its secretary-general, Sibonelo Nomvalo.

An invoice from Real Squad Security shows the party was billed R336 000 for security services for “SG” (secretary-general) in April 2026. It says the package includes two protectors, a reliever, two rifles, two handguns and a vehicle.

The expenditure comes as the party’s internal documents show it’s under

financial pressure.

In a June memo, MK Party treasurer-general Brian Molefe announced that all travel, accommodation, car hire and venue hire had been suspended until July 26 to allow the treasurer-general’s office time to focus on “critical financial processes” including debtor management, refining the budget and allocation of funds.

The party had also informed members of the provincial election task teams that payments of monthly allowances would be delayed because of outstanding verification and administrative processes.

The contrast has raised questions among party insiders over the prioritisation of funds.

“The party is paying exorbitant fees for security guarding for senior members without any threat risk assessment,” a source said.

The source questioned how the party could justify a security package of more than R300 000 a month while other structures were waiting for payments.

The Real Squad Security agreement records that the company provides protection services after alleged security breaches and attempts involving an MK Party committee member, Mr T Shongwe. A separate agreement for Shongwe recorded a monthly compensation of R184 000.

The party’s financial strain has also emerged as it prepares for the 2026 local government elections.

In May, Nomvalo’s office announced that qualifying members of the provincial election task team would begin receiving stipends from June 1.

However, despite his assurance and commitment, on June 16 Molefe wrote to provincial fund-raisers, notifying them of delays in the processing of monthly allowances for provincial election campaigns task teams.

A senior party official who is a member of the national high command (NHC) told Sunday World that the financial crunch was stifling campaign prospects and demoralising those who were keen to encourage people to vote for the party.

“The crisis … will deal the party a big blow during elections. If the party doesn’t have money to pay a stipend for provincial election campaigns task teams, then there is a serious problem. If MK Party has money to pay R336 000 per month to the security company just to guard one person, who we do not even know who he is protected from and why, it’s chaos.

“That money for Nomvalo’s security could have been used to get T-shirts printed for our campaigns. Worst part; during the registration drive for local government three weeks ago, we could not even to afford gazebos for our volunteers.

“The party is sinking and it is sad to watch,” the senior leader said.

Another NHC insider said: “This whole thing is creating problems for the party’s elections strategy. If all traveling costs and venue hire are suspended, how will the leaders communicate the elections vision to the people? If Brian says venue hire is also suspended, does that mean the party should hold meetings with the people under trees?

“What is happening here is comedy. If all the costs have been suspended, then the party should also stop paying that security company guarding Nomvalo for more than R300 000 a month. I am not even sure if Tony [Yengeni], Nkosinathi [Nhleko] and John [Hlophe] have security details around them costing so much money. The party must take us into confidence that everything is under control, because right now, kubi pha (It’s bad there),” said the source.

Sunday World online reported that the party provincial offices in Durban and Polokwane were locked over unpaid rent.

MKP spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu had not responded at the time of going to publication.