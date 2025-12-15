MKP spends ‘R700K’ to bus supporters for Thami Ntuli’s motion of no confidence vote

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party), led by former president Jacob Zuma, has allocated an estimated R700 000 to cover transport costs in support of the motion of no confidence against KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli.

The amount is contained in a letter dated December 11, 2025, which has been seen by Sunday World, from the office of the MK Party provincial secretary Sbusiso Hadebe.

Hadebe stated that the party allocated R70 000 for transport purposes to each region, with the exception of the Moses Mabhida region.

One region was excluded from receiving the payment. As the MK Party has 11 regions in the province, this means the party is estimated to have granted R700 000 to the 10 regions.

Zuma in attendance

Party members held a vigil outside the KwaZulu-Natal legislature as they awaited the voting process on Monday.

Zuma is also present in the legislature, highlighting the importance of the party wanting to remove Ntuli from his position.

“In line with our mass mobilisation strategy for the vote of no confidence on December 15, 2025, in Pietermaritzburg, an allocation of R70 000 per each region is confirmed to cover the activities, especially transport. This excludes Moses Mabhida as the host of the vote of no confidence.

“It is also encouraged that regions try, under this limited allocated budget, to spread representation across respective sub-regions,” reads the letter in part.

The IFP and the DA are opposing the motion of no confidence.

MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela accused the IFP of intimidation and threats against their members in the legislature. It occupies 37 seats in the 80-seat legislature.

The uMkhonto weSizwe won a majority of the votes by scoring 44.91% of the total votes cast in the province in last year’s general elections, reducing the ANC’s electoral support from the May elections to 17.22%. The IFP won 18% and the DA 13.36% of the votes.

However, the MK Party’s chance to govern the province disappeared when the ANC, DA, IFP, and NFP used their numbers to form a coalition government.

Case of intimidation filed

Ndhlela said the party has opened a case of intimidation and violence at the Hilton Police Station in Pietermaritzburg following IFP threats to their members, including Bongumusa Mkhize, Sthembiso Magubane, Bonginkosi Mngadi, Simphiwe Moyo, and Mervyn Dirks.

“Let it be stated unequivocally: the MK Party will not be cowed by intimidation, threats, or violence,” Ndhlela said.

“As a legitimate political organisation and a strong political force in KwaZulu-Natal, the MK Party has every right to engage in political activity without fear or coercion. We will not tolerate political intolerance in any form.

“The MK Party stands firmly against political violence and politically motivated killings that have plagued the province for far too long.

“We call upon the South African Police Service to act with urgency to bring an end to all politically motivated threats, intimidation, violence, and killings in KwaZulu-Natal and the nation at large.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content