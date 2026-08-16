Politics

MKP’s Baloyi, Shongwe, Mavundla for mayors

By Bongani Mdakane
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By Bongani Mdakane

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  • The MK Party will reveal its mayoral candidates for Ekurhuleni, eThekwini, and Johannesburg on Wednesday next week.
  • Thulani Shongwe, an MP involved in investigating justice system corruption, is the preferred MKP candidate for Ekurhuleni.
  • Philani Mavundla, former deputy mayor of eThekwini and leader of the Abantu Batho Congress, is the favored candidate for eThekwini.
  • Bongani Baloyi, former mayor of Midvaal, will be the MKP's mayoral candidate for Johannesburg.
  • MKP sources highlighted candidates' political strengths and alliances aimed at challenging the ANC, DA, ActionSA, and EFF in upcoming local elections.

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