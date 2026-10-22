MKPs revolving door slams shut on Nomvalo after evening shake-up

The MK Party’s revolving door at the top has claimed another scalp, with secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo relieved of his duties amid concerns about the party’s internal operations, councillor selection and growing factional tensions.

In a leadership shake-up announced through a statement on Thursday evening, the party said Nomvalo would leave the position, marking another change in an office that has become synonymous with rapid turnover since the organisation was established.

“These matters have raised concerns regarding organisational coordination, internal communication, accountability and adherence to established Party procedures.

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“The Party acknowledges Comrade Nomvalo’s contribution to the organisation and wishes him well in his future endeavours and responsibilities. He is requested to cooperate fully with the relevant structures to ensure a smooth and orderly handover of his duties,” it read.

The latest development comes as the party prepares for the November 4 local government elections, with questions over its organisational discipline and the management of its structures adding to the pressure on its leadership.

The Office of the MK Party President, Jacob Zuma cited several concerns surrounding Nomvalo’s tenure, including councillor-selection processes, factionalism, dual remuneration and delays in campaign material.

It also raised concerns about changes affecting parliamentary arrangements that had not been properly communicated, as well as the functioning of deployment committees.

The party has requested an orderly handover of responsibilities as it moves to reconfigure its national leadership.

Lindiwe Mtshali has been appointed acting secretary-general, while national spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu will retain his communications role and take on additional responsibilities as deputy secretary-general. The two will share functions as the party reorganises its administrative leadership.

Nomvalo’s departure adds to an unusual pattern of turnover in the secretary-general’s office, with several leaders having occupied the position in less than three years.

Those who have held the position include Thanduxolo Dyodo, Sfiso Maseko, Arthur Zwane, Sihle Ngubane, who served in an acting capacity, Floyd Shivambu and Dr Bongani Mncwango.

The succession of officeholders has made the position one of the most frequently reshuffled senior posts in the party, raising questions about continuity in the management of its organisational machinery.

The secretary-general is responsible for coordinating party operations, managing organisational structures and ensuring that political decisions are implemented across the organisation.

Nomvalo was appointed to the position in March this year, replacing Mncwango, who had taken over after Shivambu’s departure.

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His appointment was presented as part of a broader effort to strengthen the party’s election preparations.

However, the latest announcement suggests that concerns about the functioning of the organisation have persisted.

In July, party president Jacob Zuma moved to place the secretary-general’s office directly under the Office of the President and transferred its signing authority to his office, further tightening his control over the party’s administration.

The latest changes also come amid a wider reconfiguration of the party’s leadership structures as it prepares for the local government elections.

The MK Party has previously defended its frequent leadership changes, arguing that it is still a young organisation and that appointments may be changed when leaders are considered unsuitable for particular responsibilities.