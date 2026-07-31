Mmamoloko Kubayi moves to clean up IDAC corruption unit

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has announced a sweeping reset of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, including lifestyle audits of all 146 employees, case reviews and disciplinary action against senior officials following allegations of misconduct that led to the resignation of former IDAC head Andrea Johnson.

Kubayi said on Thursday that the measures were aimed at restoring stability, public confidence and operational continuity in the National Prosecuting Authority directorate, which was established to investigate and prosecute high-level and complex corruption cases.

Johnson resigned with immediate effect after President Cyril Ramaphosa accepted her request earlier this week, opening a new phase for an institution that has faced mounting scrutiny over allegations involving its leadership and investigators.

Kubayi rejected calls from some political parties and civil society groups for IDAC to be disbanded, arguing that the alleged conduct of individuals should not determine the future of an institution created to fight corruption.

“Individuals come and go, but institutions remain, and we must defend and protect institutions because they are formed to fulfil a societal need rather than the agendas of individuals,” she said.

She said those responsible for misconduct must be held accountable but warned against treating institutional failures and individual wrongdoing as the same problem.

“What has also come to light is that there are individuals who deliberately deviated from established norms and standards, deviated from written standard operating procedures to achieve their own ends within IDAC,” Kubayi said.

Reviewing qualifications and roles of Idac staff

The reset includes a review of the qualifications and roles of every IDAC employee, with the NPA’s Human Resource Management and Development division tasked with analysing job profiles against the CVs of all 146 staff members. The process is expected to be completed by August 14.

Kubayi also announced urgent lifestyle audits for all employees and said an experienced investigator from the Special Investigating Unit would be seconded to the NPA to conduct a full audit of IDAC cases.

The review will examine whether investigations complied with IDAC’s mandate, intake criteria and referral procedures. Existing court cases will also be assessed to determine whether charges were correctly instituted.

The intervention follows the establishment of an IDAC oversight office headed by retired Judge Takalani Raulinga, which has been tasked with investigating complaints and allegations of improper conduct or prejudice linked to the directorate.

Kubayi said the oversight process, combined with internal reforms, would strengthen accountability mechanisms within the unit.

Several senior officials have already faced consequences. Chief investigator Dylan Perumal has been suspended pending disciplinary proceedings, while Brian Padayachee and Suneel Bellochun have also been suspended following findings against them.

Kubayi also announced that the government would review the National Prosecuting Authority Act, with reforms expected to focus on leadership terms, accountability mechanisms and conflicts of interest.

She said recent developments had exposed weaknesses that required legislative attention, including the need to reconsider permanent appointments for senior prosecutorial positions.

The minister said the reforms were intended to preserve IDAC’s role as a specialised corruption-fighting body rather than weaken it.

“IDAC is an 18-month-old institution that has huge opportunities for both growth and stability,” she said, adding that there were still employees within the organisation who had maintained their integrity and deserved support.

The challenge facing the NPA now is whether the reforms can restore confidence in a unit created to tackle corruption at the highest levels while addressing allegations that have damaged its credibility.

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