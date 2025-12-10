Mmamoloko Kubayi slams DA’s move to interdict NDPP candidates interviews

The Democratic Alliance has issued a letter of intention to interdict the selection process for South Africa’s next National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

This was revealed by Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi on Wednesday before the interview for the new NDPP commenced in Pretoria.

Kubayi said the panel received the letter dated December 7, on Wednesday, December 10, prompting a brief discussion among panel members.

“We believe this is a self-inflicted urgency,” she said.

According to Kubayi, the interdict has no merit.

“There are no merits to the interdict because we have not yet shortlisted. The letter is actually misguided,” she added.

She further told the attendees that the party had not participated in the public comment phase of the process.

“Out of all the comments we received, the DA did not submit any public comment. Our lawyers will respond to the DA, and we do not feel there is any need to halt the process,” she stated.

The NDPP post will become vacant in January 2026 following the retirement of the current incumbent, Advocate Shamila Batohi.

Kubayi emphasised that the ongoing two-day interview process is not intended to select the next NDPP but merely to determine a shortlist of qualifying candidates.

“The panel will not decide who should be the NDPP. That authority rests solely with the president,” she said.

The interview panel comprises Kubayi, Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke, South African Human Rights Commission chairperson Chris Nissen, Commission for Gender Equality chairperson Advocate Nthabiseng Sepanya-Mogale, Public Service Commission chairperson Professor Somadoda Fikeni, Black Lawyers Association president Nkosana Mvundlela, and National Association of Democratic Lawyers president Machini Motloung.

Six candidates are being considered for shortlisting, with three interviewed each day.

They are Advocate Nicolette Astraid Bell, Advocate Hermione Cronje, Advocate Andrea Johnson, Advocate Xolisile Khanyile, Advocate Adrian Mopp and Advocate Menzi Simelane.

