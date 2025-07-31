MEC Nomagugu Simelane takes legal action over Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma’s claims

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has hit back at claims that she influenced the hiring of members into senior government posts, meddled in the contract of a radio presenter, and benefited from state-linked financial support for her family’s private farm.

Simelane refuted these allegations after DA KZN Spokesperson on Health, Imran Keeka, called on Premier Thami Ntuli to urgently investigate mounting corruption allegations against her.

Defamatory, orchestrated lies

Simelane claimed that the accusations are defamatory and orchestrated lies. And she believed that they are part of a coordinated smear campaign aimed at derailing the department’s progress and tarnishing her name.

She said she had chosen not to respond earlier because she was focused on finalising and presenting the provincial health budget.

“The timing of all these baseless accusations surfacing together is no coincidence. They are part of calculated efforts to deliberately tarnish my reputation.

“I have been in public service since 2004, and my 21-year track record speaks for itself. I have the same right as any citizen to defend my name. To stop the spread of lies, to protect my reputation, and to safeguard the integrity of my office and the important work it represents for the people of KwaZulu-Natal, which is exactly what I’m doing,” said Simelane.

Radio host contract saga

Among the claims was that Simelane influenced the non-renewal of radio presenter Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma’s contract with Vuma FM.

She said she has now taken legal action against individuals behind the attacks to protect her rights.

Responding to criticism around undocumented immigrants receiving public healthcare, Simelane said the constitution allows emergency treatment for all people.

She condemned any disruptive protest action, especially those that threaten lives.

“I agree that illegal immigration is a serious problem in our country. But we cannot turn away human beings in need of medical treatment. Denying emergency medical care based on nationality would not only be inhumane but also unlawful,” said Simelane.

She also refuted claims that she was politically influential in securing financial assistance to assist her family to purchase a farm.

Funding for farm, jobs for siblings

Simelane insisted that the farm was bought through a private loan from Ithala Bank in 2008. This was four years since she left the family business and long before she was in the agriculture sector. She became chairperson of the Agriculture Portfolio Committee in 2016.

Simelane said her family applied for agricultural support over the years. And all requests went through standard procedures assessed by independent panels.

She said a full report has also been submitted to the premier to ensure transparency.

Simelane also rejected claims that she used her influence to get her siblings jobs in government.

According to Simelane, her sister was promoted to assistant director of HR in the Department of Health through a transparent, competitive recruitment process. Her brother is a qualified finance expert with 15 years of experience. He now works in the Department of Economic Development and Tourism.

She said the suggestions of fraudulent CVs and special treatment are “deeply offensive”. They are an insult to black professionals who earned their roles through merit, she added.

“South Africa deserves leadership that is focused on service delivery, not preoccupied by political games and agendas. I will not be drawn into distractions or tomfoolery. And I will not play politics with people’s lives.

“I will continue to do what I have done since 2004: serve with dignity, lead with humility. And I will… strive for a stronger, fairer, and more dignified healthcare system in KwaZulu‑Natal,” said Simelane.

