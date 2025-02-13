More electoral woes for ANC as it loses another ward in KZN

The electoral bloodbath continues to haunt the once-governing party after it suffered yet another defeat at the hands of its traditional political foes, the IFP.

This took place during Wednesday’s by-election in the Umhlabuyalingana local municipality in the far northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The IFP snatched ward 15, which was previously won by the ANC. The councillor seat became vacant following the death of Gidla Mdletshe, an ANC councillor.

“Kwenzile Bongumusa Mtembu, in ward 15 in the Umhlabuyalingana municipality, KwaZulu-Natal, won the majority of the votes. The party won a seat previously held by the ANC in the 2021 municipal elections, with 48.24% of the total votes cast, compared to 55.66% during the 2021 municipal elections. Voter turnout was 59.80%,” elections body IEC said on Thursday.

ANC heavyweights brought out to garner support

Leading up to the key by-elections, the ANC had unleashed party heavyweights. The likes of ANC KZN chairperson Siboniso Duma and other senior members in the provincial executive committee were brought out to try and win support and ensure that it retained the ward.

The Umhlabuyalingana is under the uMkhanyakude district municipality. This victory solidifies the IFP’s grip on the local council, which it leads by a slim majority.

The council became hung after the 2021 local government elections. This forced parties to negotiate a power-sharing deal. The IFP subsequently bandied together with other smaller parties except the EFF to co-govern the council. And the ANC also had its foot at the door, having struck a deal with its long-time ally, the NFP. However, the party’s candidate sold out and instead voted for the IFP.

IFP leading the pack

In the 39-seat council, the IFP has 18 seats, while the ANC is represented by councillors. The EFF has two councillors, while the DA, NFP and ACDP all have a solitary seat.

The ANC has been on the back foot since the May 2024 general elections in KZN. This to a point that it lost its provincial majority.

The ANC was reduced from 54% electoral support it had gained during the 2019 general elections. It now has a meagre 17% of the provincial support. This mediocre showing meant the party lost its majority status. The party clawed back to power courtesy of a coalition pact involving the IFP, DA and NFP.

ANC retained seats in the Eastern Cape

In other by-elections elsewhere in the country, the ANC retained its seat in the Eastern Cape. Gideon Mvuyisi Masela won ward 10 under the Matatiele municipality, with 76.18% of the total votes cast. This is compared to 64.12% that the ANC won during the 2021 municipal elections.

