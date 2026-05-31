Morocco snubs EFF’s Africa Day Summit

The EFF’s attempt to position itself as a serious continental player during its Africa Day Summit in Pretoria on Thursday was complicated by an uncomfortable diplomatic reality: Morocco stayed away, while the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic was fully represented.
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- The EFF held its Africa Day Summit in Pretoria aiming to establish itself as a serious continental political player.
- Morocco did not attend the summit, highlighting diplomatic tensions.
- The Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic was fully represented at the event.
- Morocco’s absence contrasted with the presence of the contested Sahrawi state, complicating the summit's diplomatic messaging.
- The situation underscored existing regional political sensitivities involving the Western Sahara issue.