Morocco snubs EFF’s Africa Day Summit

The EFF’s attempt to position itself as a serious continental player during its Africa Day Summit in Pretoria on Thursday was complicated by an uncomfortable diplomatic reality: Morocco stayed away, while the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic was fully represented.

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