Politics

Morocco snubs EFF’s Africa Day Summit

By Queenin Masuabi
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ERR President Julius Malema. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

The EFF’s attempt to position itself as a serious continental player during its Africa Day Summit in Pretoria on Thursday was complicated by an uncomfortable diplomatic reality: Morocco stayed away, while the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic was fully represented.

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  • The EFF held its Africa Day Summit in Pretoria aiming to establish itself as a serious continental political player.
  • Morocco did not attend the summit, highlighting diplomatic tensions.
  • The Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic was fully represented at the event.
  • Morocco’s absence contrasted with the presence of the contested Sahrawi state, complicating the summit's diplomatic messaging.
  • The situation underscored existing regional political sensitivities involving the Western Sahara issue.
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