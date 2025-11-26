MPs rebuke Vusimuzi Matlala for withholding answers under oath

Alleged Big Five drug cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has raised concerns about responding to questions on the R360-million Medicare24 Tshwane District SAPS health risk management tender.

Matlala appeared before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The sitting was held at the Kgoši Mampuru II Correctional Services in Pretoria, where Matlala is detained.

Facing questions about the controversial contract, Matlala hesitated to respond, saying he feared incriminating himself while the matter remains under investigation.

“I do not want to go deep into this Medicare24 SAPS contract thing,” said Matlala.

Testifying under oath

However, ANC MP Khusela Sangoni reminded him that he was testifying under oath and protected by parliamentary immunities. She stressed that the committee proceedings could not be used against him in court.

“I am being disturbed by Mr Matlala’s response to not wanting to answer questions after he has taken an oath, which was based on you having read to him, chairperson, the immunities that are there before him in line with the Powers and Privileges Act.

“Specifically, Section 16(2) states that a person examined under oath or affirmation according to Section 15 may still be required to answer any questions related to the subject of inquiry and produce any documents they are expected to provide under this section, even if the answers or documents could incriminate them or expose them to criminal and civil proceedings,” said Sangoni.

She argued that a witness cannot swear an oath and then refuse to answer questions on the grounds that the answers may incriminate them.

Committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane further explained the protections available to him, but Matlala said he was still unsure.

“My concern is, firstly, I heard you mention that when discussing the immunities, you were referring to the exceptions. Additionally, whoever might be investigating could later claim there is a source from the committee and use that information against me,” said Matlala.

R360-million tender

Medicare24 Tshwane District was allegedly irregularly awarded the R360-million tender to run the SAPS College clinic, although the contract was later cancelled.

Matlala informed the committee that he left the company in December 2024 following the tender award, yet he continues to be a shareholder.

He said he learned of this business opportunity from Mike van Wyk, the founder of Medicare 24 Holdings, as the injured individuals from the SAPS College would need to be taken to a different hospital.

He stated that he encountered difficulties in occupying the space due to the presence of other tenants who, in his opinion, were operating illegally.

Matlala admitted to having engaged deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya on the matter.

He said he did not know Sibiya but believes he met him because he had threatened legal action on the matter.

Matlala is also accused of having corrupt relationships with individuals in policing.

He also allegedly funded a group that attended the ANC January 8 Statement celebration through controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi, who is reportedly linked to police minister Senzo Mchunu, who was placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Allegedly, the funding aimed to boost a campaign for Mchunu to become ANC president or deputy president.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content