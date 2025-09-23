Mpumalanga airport to be renamed after late ex-deputy president David “DD” Mabuza

Mpumalanga lawmakers have adopted a motion to rename Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport (KMIA) in honour of the late deputy president of South Africa, David “DD” Mabuza.

The EFF tabled the proposal before the provincial legislature on Tuesday morning.

The house endorsed the motion, paving the way for the province’s best-known aviation hub to carry the name of its most influential son.

The motion, introduced without notice, formed part of Heritage Day reflections.

The EFF contended that many heritage sites still bear the names of colonial figures like Paul Kruger, undermining South Africans’ dignity.

Heritage Month celebrations

“Tomorrow will be a holiday in honour of our heritage, but how do we celebrate it as South Africans while we still have our beautiful national park named after apartheid architect Paul Kruger?” asked EFF legislator Rhulani Qhibi.

“How do we celebrate Heritage Month when our airport is still named after the same apartheid murderer, Paul Kruger, who stole our land and killed our forefathers?”

Qhibi extended the call to other landmarks.

“I therefore call upon the provincial government to immediately rename the Kruger National Park to Skukuza National Park and rename the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport as DD Mabuza International Airport.

“Lastly, rename the Jan van Riebeeck Stadium to Veli Mahlangu Stadium.”

Members of the provincial legislature across party lines backed the call, a rare moment of unity in a chamber often defined by fiery clashes.

When a motion without notice is adopted, it becomes a binding resolution of the legislature.

Such motions are usually reserved for urgent or broadly supported matters and must pass with unanimous consent or a strong majority.

Polarising political career

Mabuza’s name is being raised three months after his untimely passing.

The former deputy president, who died in July aged 64, was remembered as a kingmaker in the ANC and a towering figure in provincial politics, having served as premier of Mpumalanga before ascending to national office.

KMIA, originally constructed as a gateway to the Kruger National Park and the province’s tourism economy, has long been a strategic symbol of the region.

Its renaming in Mabuza’s honour is expected to spark national debate, especially given his polarising political career.

For now, however, the decision reflects the legislature’s sentiment that the province should celebrate its own.

This is a developing story; reactions from tourism bodies are expected soon.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content