Mpumalanga ANC bigwig Mandla Msibi back from suspension, assumes powerful role

The ANC in Mpumalanga has confirmed the return of its mass mobiliser and former MEC, Mandla Msibi, to his position as provincial treasurer, but it remains tight-lipped as to whether he will return to the executive.

The announcement follows a year after Msibi was given a three-year suspension, with two of those years suspended conditionally, as part of an ANC disciplinary procedure connected to claims that he tried to sabotage the party’s celebration in Mbombela on January 8, 2024.

Msibi’s active sanction ended this week, and he has already returned to his duties as the provincial treasurer, according to ANC provincial secretary Muzi Chirwa, who spoke to Sunday World.

Lifting of sanction subject to verification

“Comrade Mandla’s membership was suspended for three years, two of which were also suspended pending a review of his discipline,” said Chirwa.

“As of July 22, he has completed 12 months. He has resumed his responsibilities as a treasurer of the province.”

Msibi’s reinstatement follows a formal internal process to confirm that the conditions of his suspension had been met.

Earlier in July, ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu told Sunday World that “the lifting of any sanction is subject to verification that the terms and conditions have been fully complied with”.

The Ehlanzeni strongman had been sidelined from party activities for a year, with Speedy Mashilo, the deputy provincial chairperson, initially stepping in informally.

However, his responsibilities as acting treasurer were later handed over to Khethiwe Moeketsi, a provincial executive committee member who was appointed MEC for agriculture, rural development, land, and rural affairs last week.

Coordinating protest against ANC rally

Chirwa clarified that while Msibi is back in the ANC’s provincial leadership structure, his return to government remains a separate matter, guided by Premier Mandla Ndlovu and the constitution.

“We focus on his organisational return. The premier will handle government issues as the republic’s constitution permits,” Chirwa stated.

Msibi’s suspension stemmed from a ruling by the ANC’s national disciplinary committee in July 2024, which found him guilty of conduct unbecoming of a cadre after he was accused of coordinating a protest against the ANC’s official birthday rally.

He did not appeal the ruling and remained disciplined throughout the process. Msibi has not responded to a request for comment.

National and provincial ANC officials have since confirmed that internal discipline, loyalty, and humility remain pillars of the party’s renewal campaign, especially as it prepares for the 2026 local government elections.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content