Mpumalanga MKP officials suspended for threatening Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s life

The Umkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP) in Mpumalanga province has been rocked by fresh leadership turmoil after its provincial secretary and convener were suspended.

Abednego Mkhatshwa and Charles Nkuna were served with their suspension on Thursday. This was after they allegedly threatened to assassinate Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the provincial chairperson.

The turmoil came at a time when the party was trying to rebuild itself following a bruising leadership battle. The said battle between Mkhwebane and Mary Phadi, who eventually left the party.

Suspension letters

According to letters dated October 16 2025, the decision to suspend Mkhatshwa and Nkuna was taken during a meeting held on Monday at Cycad Lodge and Chalets in Mbombela.

“The Umkhonto weSizwe Mpumalanga Provincial Detachment would like to notify you on your suspension as the Umkhonto weSizwe Party Mpumalanga Provincial Secretary as per the resolution taken in the Umkhonto weSizwe Party Mpumalanga Extended Provincial Detachment Meeting convened on the 13th of October 2025 in Mbombela Subregion, Cycad Lodge and Chalets, effective immediately.

“This follows a series of defiance and disregard of the Mpumalanga Provincial Detachment. Failure to execute your duties since appointment, and recently a recording wherein you cast a series of aspersions. And your unprecedented threat to burn the Mpumalanga Provincial Chairperson alive,” reads the letter sent to Mkhatshwa.

An almost identical letter was sent to Nkuna.

Mkhwebane confirms development

“The Umkhonto weSizwe Mpumalanga Provincial Detachment would like to notify you of your suspension as the Umkhonto weSizwe Party Mpumalanga Provincial Organizer as per the resolution taken in the Umkhonto weSizwe Party Mpumalanga Extended Provincial Detachment Meeting convened on the 13th of October 2025 in the Mbombela Subregion, Cycad Lodge and Chalets, effective immediately.

“This follows a series of defiance and bringing the organisation into disrepute. And subsequently a communique received from yourself that you will no longer be taking part in meetings of the organisation. Disregarding official communique of the Mpumalanga Provincial Detachment,” Nkuna was told via the letter.

Mkhwebane confirmed that the two top officials of the party have been suspended.

“That was the decision of the meeting held on 13 October 2025. This after they repeatedly refused to perform their duties. And finally wrote the above letters and shared them on the WhatsApp group,” she said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content