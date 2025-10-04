Mpumalanga premier Mandla Ndlovu hails R242bn pledges from investors

Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu has welcomed investment commitments worth R242-billion secured at the provincial Investment and Mining Conference held in Middelburg this week.

Closing the two-day gathering on Friday afternoon, Ndlovu said the pledges would strengthen the province’s economy. However, he warned that government and investors must “walk side by side” to ensure delivery.

“I know you, you promise less and you are least disappointing. I am humbled with all the commitments made in this conference of R242-billion investments to the economy of the province,” he told delegates.

Ndlovu said his administration was ready to track agreements and eliminate bureaucratic obstacles that often discourage investors.

Pledge to remove red tape

“We promise to deal with all the red tapes that slow down or divert investments in the province. As government, we value your commitments. But your commitments will be meaningless if we are only available today to receive blessings but not walk side by side with you when you are confronted with challenges,” he said.

Ndlovu praised Mpumalanga’s record of service delivery. He cited infrastructure, housing and agricultural programmes being rolled out on a daily basis.

“Perusal of various reports confirm that we are the best performers in terms of infrastructure delivery in the country. We are number one followed by the Western Cape. These successes are not accidental, they are intentional, deliberate and purposeful.”

Growth targets

He said the commitments would help Mpumalanga pursue its growth targets. These include cutting unemployment and poverty while tackling youth joblessness.

“When we committed to have 3% economic growth, 25% unemployment rate but zero percent youth graduate unemployment rate, we know that we are not alone. I hope you know the song Angingedwa. With you on our side, we dare not fail the people of Mpumalanga,” he said.

