Mpumalanga premier unleashes ‘AmaMindlo’ crime wardens

Premier Mandla Ndlovu has outlined ambitious plans to address job creation and crime prevention during his speech at the opening of the Mpumalanga Legislature on Wednesday.

Ndlovu, who took over the reins from former Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane following the May 29 general elections, was addressing the provincial legislature in Mbombela for the first time as leader of the provincial government.

Seeking to establish a service delivery tone for the 7th administration, Ndlovu identified key sectors. These are sectors to focus on job creation, specifically targeting the large-scale unemployed youth with low levels of skills.

“We will pay special attention to sectors such as mass infrastructure programmes, manufacturing and beneficiation. Also mining and energy, agriculture and forestry. Lastly, tourism and cultural industries, including the green economy,” he announced.

Mining to be used to boost economy, create jobs

Given that mining contributes 23.2% of the province’s GDP, Ndlovu emphasised the need for a Mining Indaba. This he said will shape the future of mining in Mpumalanga.

“We must affirm the Africans, women, and young people in the entire value chain of mining in this province. From the extraction to the processing of the minerals into final goods. Or into their secondary economic life,” he stated.

The premier said that the ANC-led government of national unity (GNU) was committed to job creation.

He said Mineral and Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe already indicated the need for an effective formula. The formula that can ensure that much-needed jobs are created.

“To ensure that Mpumalanga contributes in this focus on the primary sector of the economy, we are going to establish a mining school. We will revive our agricultural schools starting with the one in Marapyane,” said Ndlovu.

He also addressed the province’s economic growth through industrialisation. His focus leveraged unused factories in former homelands.

“In this 7th administration, we are going to do our best to industrialise the economy of Mpumalanga. And where possible, leverage on the factories which are now unused in the former homelands,” he asserted.

On the issue of crime, Ndlovu expressed his concern about the high levels of crime. Particularly gender-based violence and femicide.

Crime fighting

“We recently saw a growing number of girl children who are kidnapped and murdered in our communities. The arrest of the perpetrators of these heinous crimes is commended,” he said. The premier urged communities to stay vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement.

Ndlovu followed the example of Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s Nasi Ispani job creation initiative. He announced the deployment of 1,200 crime prevention wardens across crime hot spots in the province.

Ndlovu’s crime wardens are called AmaMindlo, which is similar to AmaPanyaza in Gauteng.

­“These wardens will be trained and placed in crime hot spot areas all over the province. They will work together with the SAPS,” he detailed.

Additionally, to improve road safety, the province will add 80 vehicles to the existing fleet of traffic officers.

Ndlovu’s address laid out a comprehensive plan to boost job creation and combat crime. It aimed to transform Mpumalanga’s economic and social landscape.

Residents speak

Virginia Moreku, 34, an unemployed mother of two, said she listened to the Premier on radio. She added that she hoped he would deliver on his promises.

“As a family, we’ve been surviving on my two children’s government grants. Listening to him speak about jobs on the radio gave me hope. I think if they can focus on the issue of an agriculture school. Perhaps people like me can have a chance, because we live in a rural area,” said Moreku, from Casteel, Bushbuckridge.

Dwarsloop residents who listened to the address told Sunday World that the training of crime wardens should be prioritised.

“Dwarsloop is a township that is considered a suburb. Hence it attracts a lot of criminals who want to break in and steal appliances and vehicles. The crime levels got out of hand. So much that in our section we ended up hiring a security company.

“While the company has completely stopped the rampant criminal activities, residents still suffer. They still have the challenge of paying R200 per household in this economy. Some families are unable to pop out the money, which causes tensions among residents. If only those AmaMindlo wardens could be deployed here, they would have saved us some money,” said a resident who asked not to be named.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content