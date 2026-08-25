Musina Repatriation Centre shuts down, govt warns against unlawful identity checks

The government has closed its temporary repatriation centre in Musina, Limpopo, but has warned communities not to take the law into their own hands in dealing with undocumented migrants.

The Musina Temporary Repatriation Processing Centre, which was established near the Beitbridge border post on June 26, has been decommissioned after processing almost 49 000 foreign nationals. But as the temporary facility closes, government has made it clear that immigration enforcement remains the responsibility of the state.

It has warned communities against conducting their own identity checks, intimidating foreign nationals or attempting to remove them from areas where they live or work.

“Communities must not undertake unlawful identity checks, intimidation, removals or other acts of vigilantism against any person,” government said in a statement issued through the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration.

The warning comes amid tensions around undocumented migration and follows a period of heightened migration pressure that prompted government to establish the temporary facility.

READ: Understanding the migration crisis

The centre processed 48 948 foreign nationals, of whom 46 744, or 95.5%, were classified as border jumpers. A further 2 204 people had reported through a recognised port of entry.

Malawian nationals made up the largest group processed, followed by Zimbabweans and Mozambicans.

Government said the centre was always intended as a temporary intervention and was shut down after the number of people requiring processing and repatriation assistance declined.

“The centre was initially established as a temporary facility and was never intended to serve as a permanent facility,” it said. Its capacity had already been reduced from 20 000 people to about 1 500 from August 1 as the number of arrivals continued to fall.

There were also days when no people presented themselves for processing. The state said the cost of keeping the facility running was no longer justified, given the reduced demand and expenditure on hired equipment, generator fuel, officials and additional security.

“Maintaining the facility despite significantly reduced demand would therefore not have represented the most efficient use of public resources,” government said. The decision was also influenced by Malawi’s decision to stop facilitating the repatriation of its citizens through the Musina centre.

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The dismantling of the centre’s tents and other temporary infrastructure began on August 21. However, the closure does not mean the government is ending deportations or repatriations.

“The closure of the Musina Temporary Repatriation Processing Centre does not bring deportation or repatriation operations to an end,” government said. Home Affairs and law enforcement agencies will continue to deal with undocumented migrants through the applicable legal and administrative processes.

Government also sought to clarify that the closure would not result in undocumented migrants automatically being transferred to the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Gauteng.

“Undocumented migrants will not automatically be transferred to the Lindela Repatriation Centre merely because the Musina temporary facility has closed,” it said.

Authorities will determine the appropriate processing or detention facility based on the circumstances of each case, legal requirements, available capacity and other operational considerations.

READ: More than 8 200 migrants repatriated through Beitbridge in one week

The Musina centre formed part of a broader national response to increased migration pressures from June. By July 24, government had processed 68 138 migrants nationally, with the majority repatriated after being processed through the Musina facility.

The temporary centre brought together officials from Home Affairs, the Border Management Authority, police, health and social development departments, as well as humanitarian organisations at a single site close to the border.

Government says the intervention helped ease pressure on inland facilities and allowed migrants requiring assisted repatriation to be processed in a coordinated manner.

Despite its closure, authorities said immigration enforcement would continue, including efforts to strengthen border management and disrupt human trafficking and other criminal networks.

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