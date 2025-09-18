Mzwandile Masina raises red flag on ‘expiring’ and expensive prepaid data

The “Data Must Fall” movement has gained a strategic ally in Parliament’s portfolio committee on Trade, Industry, and Competition chairperson Mzwandile Masina.

Masina on Wednesday raised a red flag on the high cost of prepaid communication data and the expiry thereof as set by telecommunication network providers.

He said this cannot go on any longer and demands the immediate attention of lawmakers to bring reprieve to long-suffering consumers.

Engaging consumer watchdogs

The chair said this following an engagement with the National Consumer Commission (NCC), the Independent Communication Authority of South Africa (Icasa), and the Competition Commission on Wednesday.

The committee engaged these entities on the subject matter with a view to finding solutions that satisfy all affected parties, but specifically consumers.

Masina believes data, in this digital age, is no longer just a matter of luxury but a basic human right issue that affects all living.

Therefore, he said, treating the issue of high costs of buying data, exacerbated by senseless expiry periods, was a matter of extreme urgency.

Barrier to bridging digital divide

“The prohibitive cost of data and restrictive expiry period effectively disenfranchise many citizens. It limits their access to vital information and opportunities in the digital age,” Masina told Sunday World.

“The high cost of data in our country is a significant barrier to bridging the digital divide and promoting socio-economic inclusivity. It is therefore critical that as we seek to lower the cost of living, this critical digital age space is not left unattended. As it impacts the lives of many South Africans.

“This would be a major victory. The cost of data is already unreasonably high, and allowing it to expire amounts to exploitation. Citizens are forced to keep buying data instead of rolling over to the following month. Whilst network providers are profiting unabated. This practice is unfair and unsustainable,” he went on.

“Data cost is part of the cost of living. So high costs of data coupled with expiring unused data is concerning. Therefore, issues relating to this should be addressed as a matter of urgency.”

The struggle against data prices is a long one in South Africa.

Data-Must-Fall

At some point, it even gave birth to a social activism movement calling itself “Data Must Fall”. It quickly fizzled out due to no positive results.

But with all attempts, the cost of data remains extremely high in South Africa. Far ahead of the rest of other African countries where the same communication network providers operate.

Recently, political parties such as the EFF and others joined the growing voices against high costs of prepaid data and expiration thereof before use.

End of abuse by providers in sight

With the support of Masina, it appears the data must fall movement will eventually get its way. Of course, provided the full parliament passes a law prohibiting the open season fleecing of consumers by communication network providers such as MTN, Vodacom, Telkom, and Cell-C.

Proponents of “white genocide” disinformation peddler Elon Musk’s Starlink, which wants to be allowed in South Africa without compliance with BEE laws, argue that data costs will reduce drastically should the American company be allowed to operate here.

There is no scientific evidence backing this.