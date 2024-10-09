Nasiphi Moya elected new City of Tshwane mayor

ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya has been elected as the new mayor of the City of Tshwane, succeeding DA’s Cilliers Brink.

Moya was up against former executive mayor Brink, with the DA hoping that he would be reinstated after being forced out of position through the ANC’s motion of no confidence in September.

Moya’s landslide victory saw her receive 122 votes, while Brink only raked 86. Among other parties, she had the support of ActionSA, ANC, and EFF.

Tshepiso Modiba, ActionSA Tshwane spokesperson, said for Moya to take over as the executive mayor of South Africa’s capital city paved a brighter future for the city and its residents.

“Dr Moya being elected as executive mayor with 120 votes in the council means that the residents of Tshwane, regardless of their backgrounds, will receive service equally,” said Modiba.

Door open for coalition with ANC

“ActionSA is not an arrogant party. We will continue to work with progressive political parties, being the ANC, EFF and other parties, which elevated us into the mayoral chain to ensure that all 107 wards of Tshwane receive service delivery.”

Despite previously stating that he would not work with the ANC due to its alleged corruption, Mashaba said he was now open to forming a coalition with the Cyril Ramaphosa-led party, noting that he believes the two parties would focus on inclusive growth within communities.

He stressed that, unlike the DA, the ANC should not assume that joining forces with ActionSA meant it would avoid accountability.

Mashaba accused the DA of abandoning the multiparty charter formed with ActionSA and other parties to join the government of national unity (GNU), viewing this as a breach of trust.

He claimed the DA failed to consult other multiparty charter parties before joining the GNU.

According to Mashaba, he learnt about the DA’s seriousness to join the GNU when the party announced it during the signing of the statement of intent as one of the first parties to join the GNU.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content