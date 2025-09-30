Nathi Mthethwa’s death tragic, says Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed sorrow over the death of South African Ambassador to France, Nkosinathi “Nathi” Mthethwa.

Mthethwa’s lifeless body was found on the foot of Hyatt Regency Paris Étoile, where he was booked into a room on its 22nd floor, according to French news reports.

The 58-year-old was reported missing by his wife Philisiwe Buthelezi. This was after they allegedly received a concerning message that led to the search.

Tragic circumstances

Ramaphosa offered condolences to Buthelezi and the extended family. He said Mthethwa had died under “tragic circumstances”.

“The untimely passing of Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa is a moment of deep grief in which government and citizens stand beside the Mthethwa family.

“Ambassador Mthethwa has served our nation in diverse capacities during a lifetime that has ended prematurely and traumatically.

“In his last tenure of service, he has facilitated the deepening of relations between South Africa and the Republic of France, which has produced benefits for individuals and businesses in both countries. And advanced our cooperation in the global arena. May his soul rest in peace,” said Ramaphosa.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, also expressed condolences.

Diplomatic loss to SA

He explained that Mthethwa was in France to strengthen partnerships and bilateral relations between the two countries.

“I have no doubt that his passing is not only a national loss. It is also felt within the international diplomatic community,” said Lamola.

Umkhonto weSizwe Party also released a statement sending condolences to family and friends. It said Mthethwa will be remembered for his dedication to service, including as Minister of Police, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, and in his recent role as Ambassador to France.

“May his soul rest in peace. And may his loved ones find strength and comfort during this time of mourning,” reads the statement.

