‘National Dialogue’s chance to address widespread graft, waste of public resources’

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the National Dialogue as one of the most important steps South Africa can take to rebuild trust, unite its people, and respond to the deepening challenges facing the country.

Speaking at the Union Buildings at the first meeting of the National Dialogue Eminent Persons Group, Ramaphosa said the time has come for South Africans to come together and shape a new path forward.

Legacy of apartheid

He said South Africa had made great progress over the past three decades in building democratic institutions, expanding access to education, housing and healthcare. But the country is still struggling with the legacy of apartheid. Still faces growing poverty, rising unemployment and weak local governance.

“Our economy has not been growing. And the number of unemployed people has been rising. In many areas, we have seen a deterioration in governance, a decline in the delivery of services and widespread corruption and wastage of public resources.

“At the same time, we have seen an increasing disengagement by many people from the democratic process. As witnessed by the turnout in the May 2024 elections.

“The National Dialogue is an opportunity to mobilise South Africans to address these challenges and restore our country to the path of transformation, development and progress. It is an opportunity to build on the achievements of the last three decades by defining a shared vision and a common programme to take the country forward,” said Ramaphosa.

All voices to be included

Ramaphosa said the dialogue must include all voices. And it must reflect the views and concerns of ordinary South Africans, not just politicians or elites.

He said South Africa had always relied on dialogue in times of difficulty. From the Freedom Charter and the peaceful transition to democracy, to recent national responses like the Covid-19 pandemic, which he notes as critical moments in the country’s history.

Ramaphosa said the process may be contested. He said there will be attempts to mislead the public, but emphasised that the work must continue regardless.

“We have already been confronted by the challenge of misinformation and misrepresentation. Whether on the cost of the National Dialogue or on who is running it. But that should not distract us from the work we have to do,” said Ramaphosa.

He called on the Eminent Persons Group to act as guardians of the process. To ensure no one is excluded, to call out missteps, and to keep the dialogue honest and fair.

Ramaphosa also acknowledged the role of civil society and foundations who pushed for this process since early 2024, including former president Thabo Mbeki.

Endorsed by the GNU

He noted that the government of national unity had endorsed the dialogue. It also included it in the Medium Term Development Plan.

“Over the course of several months, the group of foundations named for eminent stalwarts, working together with several civil society organisations, took an initiative to start advocating and mobilising for the National Dialogue.

“This work has been fundamental to the conceptualisation and design of the National Dialogue. It now finds organisational expression in the preparatory task team, which brings together the foundations, other civil society formations and the Presidency to make the practical arrangements for the first National Convention in August.,” said Ramaphsa.

