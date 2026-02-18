Al Jama-ah’s Imraan Moosa commends Cyril Ramaphosa on SONA

Al Jama-ah member of Parliament Imraan Moosa commended President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (SONA). On Wednesday, Moosa noted that the president had identified many complex challenges facing the country. He said Ramaphosa was bravely presenting solutions and a vision for a South Africa in transition.

“Our response is clear [that] social stability is the bedrock of economic prosperity. While the president has committed to ending corruption, we must now move into decisive and immediate action. The urgent dismissal and prosecution of officials implicated in criminal activities is essential and critical. Delays and weak implementation continue to damage public trust and undermine our nation’s hope for a better future. To eradicate crime, we must ensure that no state official, including members of the South African Police Service, is complicit in criminal networks. The rule of law must strictly prevail,” said Moosa.

Poor governance failures

Moosa also acknowledged that systemic failures and poor governance continue to hamper the delivery of basic services.

“It is a known fact that communities are increasingly losing faith, trust, and confidence due to persistent breakdowns in water supply, housing delivery, electricity provision, sanitation, and prolonged delays in immigration and legal documentation processes. These are not privileges — they are constitutional rights. We therefore commend the president for personally taking leadership of the National Water Crisis Committee. The estimated R400-billion required to address this crisis is substantial. And we look forward to clarity in the budget regarding funding allocation, rollout plans, and firm timelines. The people of South Africa deserve immediate, reliable, and uninterrupted access to clean water.

“We are moving beyond crisis management and into an era of strategic human investment. The Basic Income Grant, if implemented effectively, can serve as a catalyst for sustainable livelihoods. It must empower, uplift, and restore dignity — not merely act as a survival mechanism,” he said.

Moosa also said Al Jama-ah welcomed Ramaphosa’s unwavering support of the people of Palestine, Western Sahara, and all oppressed nations.

Critical of Israel regime

“We call upon the government to take decisive action against South Africans serving in the Israeli Defence Force and to urgently reconsider trade relations with the Zionist Israeli regime. In line with international law and human rights principles.”

Al Jama-ah joined the list of parties in support of the multidisciplinary approach to combat gangsterism and drug abuse. The party also thanked the president for what it called a well-articulated SONA.

“It is imperative that oversight over municipalities and state entities is strengthened to ensure immediate and effective service delivery — thereby guaranteeing housing, clean water, jobs, safety, and dignity for all our people.

“Let those entrusted with public funds remember that they carry a sacred responsibility. To serve diligently, honestly, and selflessly — never depriving millions of our people of their basic necessities,” said Moosa.

