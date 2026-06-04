Izwi Labantu lodges complaint against Presidency’s Nonceba Mhlauli, Mduduzi Mbada

Izwi Labantu Forum (ILF), a national organisation dedicated to service delivery, governance, advocacy and litigation for the people and black farmers’ rights group, has lodged a formal complaint with the Public Protector against deputy minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli and Mduduzi Mbada, the chief of staff in the office of Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

In the complaint, which was sent on Tuesday to Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka by ILF chairperson Norma Mbatha, the organisation stated that it had formally written a letter to Mashatile in December last year, where he was requested to be present to receive the memorandum of demands from black emerging farmers who were intending to march to the Union Buildings.

Scheduled meeting canceled

ILF said that communication was handled at the administrative level by Mashatile’s office. “Instead of facilitating meaningful engagement, the office, under the leadership of Mr Mduduzi Mbada cancelled a scheduled meeting that was meant to take place before the march of 29 January 2026 after severe costs had already been incurred by the farmers and the organisation in preparation for the engagement. No reasonable explanation or alternative arrangement was provided.

“Following the march, the 14 non-negotiable demands were handed over to Hon. Nonceba Mhlauli, who assured the farmers that she would personally oversee their implementation. However, shortly thereafter, the demands were allegedly leaked from Mr Mduduzi Mbada’s office to a WhatsApp platform/group. Mr Mbada only exited that WhatsApp platform after being directed to do so by the Deputy President. Since then, both Mr Mbada’s office and Hon. Mhlauli have consistently failed to respond meaningfully to escalated communications from our organisation,” reads the complaint.

‘Follow-up letters ignored’

Mbatha also said that multiple follow-up letters, requests for meetings, and reports of serious challenges facing black emerging farmers have been ignored or met with undue delays.

“Mr Mbada, as the administrative head responsible for managing the flow of communication and coordination in the Deputy President’s office, has failed to facilitate any meaningful meeting between black emerging farmers and the Deputy President to understand the root causes of the grievances.

“Hon Nonceba Mhlauli, despite being specifically assigned to oversee the 14 demands, has failed to provide decisive leadership and intervention. Instead of addressing the valid frustrations of black emerging farmers, she has contributed to an environment of neglect, division, and public dismissal of their concerns.

‘Black emerging farmers suffering’

“The inaction and negligence of both individuals have had devastating consequences. Black emerging farmers have suffered strokes, lost their lives through various hardships, and been threatened and intimidated for speaking out against corruption in the agricultural sector, corruption allegedly perpetrated by powerful politicians, officials, members of parliament, their relatives, and connected businessmen,” said Mbatha in the complaint. ILF also said that black emerging farmers’ livelihoods are directly and continually deteriorating, as many are unable to provide for their families.

“Their [farmers’] sense of manhood and dignity has been destroyed and humiliated through ongoing neglect, economic sabotage, intimidation, and deliberate exclusion from the very support programmes meant to uplift them. Women black emerging farmers, whom the Presidency frequently speaks of as central to rural development, women’s empowerment, and gender equality, are bearing a disproportionate burden,” she said.

ILF requested the Public Protector to investigate the conduct of Mbada and Mhlauli regarding their failure to effectively address matters escalated to their offices since about last year, citing that their actions constitute maladministration, improper conduct, and a violation of constitutional obligations.

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