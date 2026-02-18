Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu sings praises for Cyril Ramaphosa over SONA

Mpumalanga premier Mandla Ndlovu sang praises for President Cyril Ramaphosa while debating the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Ndlovu said that in times of uncertainty and challenge, leadership is defined by the willingness to lead from the front. He said that such leadership provides stability while it serves as an anchor for the collective, and fosters confidence, loyalty, and pride among the people.

“We therefore welcome your decision to lead from the front in addressing the country’s water challenges. Our people have responded positively to this decisive leadership and draw reassurance from your direct engagement, which reinforces their confidence in government and its commitment to service delivery.

Leading from the front

“We saw you, Honourable President, in the provinces of Limpopo and Mpumalanga when our communities were plunged into sorrow and despair as a result of heavy rains and devastating floods. Even in those difficult moments, you led from the front. Standing shoulder to shoulder with affected families,” said Ndlovu.

Ndlovu also highlighted the tragedy that befell Mpumalanga, when torrential floods killed 20 people. Many families were displaced after extensive damage to infrastructure.

“We extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. We further wish to express our sincere appreciation for the swift support and decisive intervention by the Honourable President. Our provincial government reprioritised R288-million to repair the disaster damages. We also appreciate the reprioritisation of R100-million by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, and the Department of Human Settlements, at R50-million each.

“This spirit of cooperative governance between the different spheres of government is a living and practical expression of our constitutional commitment to work together in the best interests of our people,” said Ndlovu.

Provincial health care system

He said according to the Oxfam report, 89.8% of Mpumalanga’s population depends on the public health system. His government is busy accelerating the employment of health professionals, and advance the roll-out of a single Electronic Patient Record System.

“12. 93.8% of our Public Health Care facilities are accredited by the Office of Health Standards Compliance (OHSC). Mpumalanga is ready to implement the NHI [National Health Insurance]. To enhance access to clinical care, we recently appointed 25 medical doctors and placed them in Community Health Centres across the province. This brings the total number to 36 Community Health Centres with full-time doctors.

“While an additional 10 is supported by contracted doctors. We will complete seven clinics, and construct six new clinics during the current financial year. We have also completed the High-Tech Middelburg regional hospital. It has been fully operational and waiting for you Honourable president to open it. Additionally, the state-of-the-art Mapulaneng Hospital is scheduled for practical completion in this financial year,” said Ndlovu.

The province is littered with pit latrine toilets in schools and residential areas in many parts of Mpumalanga. Ndlovu said that his government remains firmly committed to the eradication of all pit latrine toilets in schools.

Education

He said the provincial government has also built seven state-of-the-art boarding schools. This aims to expand opportunities for learners from farm schools and disadvantaged communities.

Ndlovu also thanked Ramaphosa for what he said was the president’s continued commitment to serving the people of South Africa.

“Leadership demands courage, particularly in times of complexity and contestation.

“It is that spirit of perseverance and resolve that must guide us. As we work collectively to build a just, inclusive, and prosperous South Africa,” he said.

