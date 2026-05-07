NCC leader, member of parliament Fadiel Adams remanded in jail until May 13

National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader and member of parliament Fadiel Adams will remain in police custody after making his first appearance at the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Adams was arrested on Tuesday by the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) over allegations of fraud and obstructing justice linked to the high-profile murder of former ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa.

The court postponed the case for a formal bail application.

The NCC has vowed to fight the charges, saying their leader is being targeted for his oversight work in Parliament.

This is a developing story.