New era for SA, South Sudan diplomatic relations

New ambassador to South Sudan Sam Muofhe has undertaken to strengthen the bond between the oil-rich country and South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa this week accredited Muofhe, who is a former domestic head of the State Security Agency (SSA), as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of South Africa the Republic of South Sudan.

Unlike any ordinary ambassador, Muofhe is an extra ordinary ambassador with vested authority from the president to even sign treaties and enter into diplomatic agreements.

Speaking at a ceremony where he was welcomed by South Sudan president Salva Kiir Mayardit, Muofhe said South Africa would share information on socio-economic matters with South Sudan, which gained independence in 2012 following years of conflict.

“Your Excellency the bond between the Republic of South Africa and the Republic of South Sudan is strong. I am here to make it even much more stronger. We will continue sharing our experiences with the people of the Republic of South Sudan. We fully comprehend the road the people of the Republic of South Sudan traversed to this date. We too walked through a similar journey,” he said.

South African enjoys strong economic and diplomatic ties with South Sudan. An exploration and production sharing agreement were signed in May 2019 between Block B2, which is operated by South Africa’s Strategic Fuel Fund and South Sudan’s national oil company Nilepet, which was the second deal of such nature.

In 2018, South Africa agreed to invest $1 billion into South Sudan’s energy infrastructure. South Sudan has the third-largest oil reserves in Africa, estimated at 3.5 billion barrels, with just 30 percent of the country explored.

Muofhe, a former adviser to erstwhile mining minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi, said the two countries should use the African Continental Free Trade Agreement as one of the vehicles not only promote trade between the allies, but also with the rest of the continent.

“The COVID•19 pandemic ravaged global economics without exception. It Is our firm belief that countries of the world must work to5ether to revitalise the global economies.”

He said South Africa welcomed and supported the recently signed an agreement on conflict resolution between the political parties in South Sudan.

Muofhe also paid homage to the country’s liberation struggle Dr John Garang de Mablor.

