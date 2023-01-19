New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern steps down

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern would step down in February after being at the helm for almost six years, she said on Thursday, noting that she no longer has “enough in the tank” to lead the nation.

Forty-two-year-old Arden became the youngest female head of government in the world when she was elected prime minister in 2017.

She told journalists on Thursday that her tenure has been the most fulfilling years of her life notwithstanding the challenges she faced along the way.

“This has been the most fulfilling five-and-a-half years of my life, but it also had challenges. I know what this job takes and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It’s that simple,” she said.

Ardern, who is the most preferred prime minister, has indeed faced some difficult times in New Zealand’s history. According to media reports, her resilience has garnered her favour and praise for the way she embraced the Muslim community and the survivors of an incident where a white supremacist stormed two mosques in Christchurch killing more than 50 people.

Ardern has also been lauded for her non-tolerant strategy in handling the Covid-19 pandemic and its ensuing recession, as well as the White Island volcanic eruption in December 2019.

“After going on six years of some big challenges, I am human. Politicians are human. We give all that we can for as long as we can and then it’s time. For me, it’s time.

“I hope I leave New Zealanders with a belief that you can be kind, but strong, empathetic but decisive, optimistic but focused … And that you can be your own kind of leader, one who knows when it’s time to go.”

It is not clear who will take over from Ardern after Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said he is not keen to enter into any contest for leadership during the general election on October 14.

