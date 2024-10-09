Newly elected Tshwane mayor Moya vows to serve residents

Newly elected City of Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya asserts that she will not use the position to further the interests of ActionSA but to serve the residents of Tshwane.

Moya, an ActionSA councillor, has been acting mayor since Cilliers Brink was ousted through a motion of no confidence in September.

She was elected mayor on Wednesday, receiving an overwhelming majority of 122 votes. Brink received 87 votes.

In her acceptance speech, she said the instability caused by the political battles in the city had hit the residents hard. And this had raised leadership concerns.

Focus less on politics, more on service delivery

Moya vowed to leave the politics of the past behind and ensure that the city was stable and service was delivered.

“Since taking office as deputy mayor, I have dedicated much of my time to engaging with councillors, officials, and residents across all seven regions of our city.

“I fully appreciate the troubling reality of the growing divide between the affluent and the disadvantaged. This has become a defining characteristic of our city,” said Moya.

A large number of residents were facing significant challenges in accessing basic services and opportunities.

Moya then vowed to close the gap and ensure that the City of Tshwane becomes inclusive. Where all residents would have access to quality services.

She said providing quality services was not political, but a matter of principles.

“The services received in our affluent areas will be the services received by our people in the previously disadvantaged areas. We will not make a choice between one or the other but work to improve services for all,” said Moya.

Safer city for business, citizens

“Fellow councillors, I humbly ask that we work together to help me lift this off the page. And make it a reality for all of us who call Tshwane home,” she added.

Among other things, Moya promised to make the city feel safer and improve business and manufacturing. This in order to create jobs through the EPWP, invest in roads and transport infrastructure.

She said energy and electricity needs would also be prioritised.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content